CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 51 – Feb 22, 2021

50 games in the 24-team European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021 are done and dusted. To kickstart the third week, City Lions take on Hira Sabadell in a Group B fixture. Both teams haven’t had the best of starts to this tournament.

City Lions have played three games so far but have managed to win just one. They started their campaign with a 10-run defeat against Barna Royals before pulling a seven-run win against Pakcelona.

However, Pak I Care didn’t let that high remain for too long as they beat City Lions comfortably in the latter’s third game. City Lions will be eyeing some consistency going forward and they need to win nearly every remaining game to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Hira Sabadell are lying at the bottom of the Group B points table. They have played just two games and have lost both games while chasing. In the game against Pak I Care, they were chasing 126 and fell 24 runs short. They also failed to chase down 84 in their second match.

It might be two games but time is running out for Hira Sabadell. They need to pull up their socks quickly and start winning if they are to be anywhere close to qualifying for the knockouts.

Squads to choose from

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif, Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain

Hira Sabadell: Shanawar Shahzad (c), Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Adnan Abbas, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

City Lions: Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Aamar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Raja Sikandar, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar

Match Details

Match: City Lions vs Hira Sabadell

Date: February 11th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has produced some solid tracks to bat on and teams have racked up big scores when they have batted first. Moreover, teams batting first have had more success and have won 29 games so far when compared to the 17 that have been won by chasing teams. Thus, teams will want to bat first if they win the toss. 110-115 could be the par score at this venue.

ECS Spain 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CLI vs HIS)

Dream11 Team for City Lions vs Hira Sabadell - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Raja Sikandar, Aamar Shakoor, Anwar Ul Haq, Shoaib Muhammad, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Raja Sikandar Vice-captain: Heera Laal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Manan Ayub, Bakhtair Khalid, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Raja Sikandar, Aamar Shakoor, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Kashif Shafi Vice-captain: Anwar Ul Haq