CIV vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 12, 2021

Cividate will face Brescia CC in the third match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket on Monday.

The European Cricket Series caravan moves to Brescia as the ECS T10 Brescia is set to kickoff on April 12th. The top five Italian sides - Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, and Pak Lions Ghedi - will be competing in the tournament. A total of 24 T10 games will be played over the next six days, with the final scheduled for the 17th of April. Brescia CC will head into Monday's match as favorites against debutants Cividate.

As it will be the second meeting of the day between the two teams, they will be well aware of the conditions.

Both teams will be looking forward to winning the ECS T10 Brescia match and ending their day on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Cividate

Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Amir Nadeem, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh (WK), Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (C), Usman Talib and Rashid Umar.

Brescia CC

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Zai Mushtaq, Qulb Sajjad (C), Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Khan, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Naseer Hussain (WK), Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Atta Ullah, Faisal Shah, Ahsan Akbar (WK), Zain Haider, Ranjah Hammad and Aliraza Qaisar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cividate

Kuljinder Singh (C), Farhan Javaid, Dara Shikoh (WK), Arslan Sabir, Amir Nadeem, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Rashid Umar.

Brescia CC

Qulb Sajjad (C), Babar Hussain, Naseer Hussain (WK), Yasir Nawaz, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Faisal Shah, Imad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Basharat Ali, Shadnan Khan.

Match Details

Match: Cividate vs Brescia CC, Match 3

Date & Time: 12th April 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket is relatively unknown. But as it is a mat wicket, it is more likely to assist the batsmen than the bowlers. We can expect a high-scoring ECS T10 Brescia encounter between the two sides on Monday. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CIV vs BRE)

CIV vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Nawaz, Dara Shikoh, Qulb Sajjad, Babar Hussain, Farhan Javaid, Shadnan Khan, Anwar Attieq, Kuljinder Singh, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Amir Nadeem.

Captain: Muhammad Jafri. Vice-captain: Dara Shikoh.

