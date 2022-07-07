CIV vs JAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 14

Cividate (CIV) will lock horns with Janjua Brescia (JAB) in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Brescia at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground in Brescia, Italy, on Thursday, July 7.

Cividate have won two out of their four matches and are currently third in the points table. They beat Brescia CC by seven wickets in their last game. Janjua Brescia, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They won their last game against Kings XI by three wickets.

CIV vs JAB Probable Playing 11 Today

CIV XI

Kuljinder Singh (C), Arslan Muhammad, Abdul Rehman (WK), Zain Ali, Isra Munshi, Sajjad Ahmad, Ram Sunil, Usama Muzaffar, Hamad Afzal, Parminder Kumar, Musharraf Muzaffar.

JAB XI

Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Umair Baig (WK), Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Farhad Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Nasir Mehmood, Yousuf Maqsood, Muhammad Afzal, Jaspinder Singh.

Match Details

CIV vs JAB, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 14

Date and Time: 7th July 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia, Italy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 81 runs.

Today’s CIV vs JAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naeem Ahmad: Ahmad has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 157-plus in four matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock on Thursday.

Batters

Isra Munshi: Munshi is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 77 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 208.10 in four ECS T10 Brescia games.

Farhad Ali: Ali is currently the leading run-scorer for Janjua Brescia with 62 runs at a strike rate of 167.56 in four innings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kuljinder Singh: Singh has been impressive with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 118.64 and has also picked up five wickets in four matches.

Waseem Ahmad: Waseem can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In four matches, he has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 122.85 and picked up three wickets as well.

Bowlers

Muhammad Afzal: Muhammad has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up two wickets and also scoring 22 runs. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order for his side.

Hamad Afzal: Hamad is a genuine wicket-taker who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in his four outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in CIV vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

Kuljinder Singh (CIV) - 250 points

Zain Ali (CIV) - 242 points

Ram Sunil (CIV) - 211 points

Arslan Muhammad (CIV) - 208 points

Waseem Ahmad (JAB) - 168 points

Important Stats for CIV vs JAB Dream11 prediction team

Kuljinder Singh: 70 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 118.64 and ER - 10.62

Zain Ali: 51 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 159.37 and ER - 9.00

Waseem Ahmad: 43 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 122.85 and ER - 12.50

Ram Sunil: 8 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 114.28 and ER - 6.83

Haseeb Abdul: 20 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 86.95 and ER - 7.75

CIV vs JAB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

CIV vs JAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naeem Ahmad, Farhad Ali, Isra Munshi, Sajjad Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Arslan Muhammad, Kuljinder Singh, Zain Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Yousuf Maqsood, Hamad Afzal.

Captain: Arslan Muhammad. Vice-captain: Kuljinder Singh.

CIV vs JAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Brescia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naeem Ahmad, Farhad Ali, Isra Munshi, Sajjad Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Haseeb Abdul, Kuljinder Singh, Zain Ali, Raheem Qureshi, Muhammad Afzal, Hamad Afzal.

Captain: Zain Ali. Vice-captain: Waseem Ahmad.

