CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia 2022, Match 2

Cividate (CIV) will take on Kings XI (KIN-XI) in the second match of the ECS T10 Brescia 2022 at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia on Monday, July 4.

Cividate had a good run in the 2021 edition, reaching the semi-finals. They had four wins, two losses and two no-results in the league phase. Meanwhile, Kings XI didn’t feature last season and will want to start their campaign strongly.

CIV vs KIN-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Cividate: Usama Muzaffar, Sajjad Ahmad, Ali Sikandar, Abdul Rehman (wk), Muhammad Arslan, Zain Ali, Waleed Sikandar, Ramzan Shabbir, Hamad Afzal, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c).

Kings XI: Malkeet Singh (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Muhammad Shafique, Jagjit Singh, Amarjit Singh.

Match Details

CIV vs KIN-XI, 2nd Match, ECS T10 Brescia 2022

Date & Time: July 4th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia generally favors the batters, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's game.

Today’s CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Malkeet Singh is decent with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Kuldeep Lal could make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He can score runs at a rapid rate in addition to taking wickets consistently.

All-rounder

Jagmeet Singh, who can be effective with the bat, is a handy left-arm spinner as well.

Bowler

Muhammad Arslan has a solid record in ECS cricket. He has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 173.33, while also picking up 14 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction Team

Kuldeep Lal (KIN-XI)

Jagmeet Singh (KIN-XI)

Muhammad Arslan (CIV)

Usama Muzaffar (CIV)

Jaswinder Singh (KIN-XI)

CIV vs KIN-XI Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Brescia 2022)

Dream11 Team for Cividate vs Kings XI - ECS Brescia T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman, Malkeet Singh, Ali Sikandar, Usama Muzaffar, Kuldeep Lal, Kuljinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Arslan, Jaswinder Singh, Manjeet Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Arslan.

Dream11 Team for Cividate vs Kings XI - ECS Brescia T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Malkeet Singh, Ali Sikandar, Usama Muzaffar, Kuldeep Lal, Kuljinder Singh, Zain Ali, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir, Jaswinder Singh.

Captain: Kuljinder Singh. Vice-captain: Jaswinder Singh.

