CIV vs PLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Brescia, Match 4

Cividate (CIV) will take on Pak Lions Ghedi (PLG) in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Brescia on Monday at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in previous domestic tournaments and are among the top contenders for this year's ECS T10 Brescia tournament. Pak Lions Ghedi has a lot of experienced players, while Cividate's squad has a lot of new and young players.

Cividate will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Pak Lions Ghedi is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Pak Lions Ghedi.

CIV vs PLG Probable Playing XI

CIV Playing XI

Abdul Rehman (wk), Ali Sikandar, Usama Muzaffar, Waleed Sikandar, Sukhwinder Singh, Ranjot Singh, Kuljinder Singh, Musharraf Muzaffar, Parminder Kumar, Hamad Afzal, Muhammad Arslan

PLG Playing XI

Mudassar Riaz (wk), Umair Muhammad, Adnan Mahmood, Asad Imran, Mandeep Singh-I, Mohsin Iqbal, Jawad Mohammad, Hassan Naveed, Waqar Ashraf, Fakhar Imran, Hammad Ranjha

Match Details

CIV vs PLG, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 4

Date and Time: July 04, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium, Brescia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium in Brescia is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

CIV vs PLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Riaz, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Rehman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

K Zafar and A Sikandar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

M Iqbal and K Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Mohammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Riaz and H Afzal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Faisal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CIV vs PLG Dream11 prediction team

M Iqbal (PLG)

K Singh (CIV)

A Mahmood (PLG)

Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Brescia)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Riaz, K Zafar, A Sikandar, A Mahmood, J Mohammad, M Iqbal, K Singh, M Muzaffar, T Riaz, N Faisal, H Afzal

Captain: K Singh Vice Captain: M Iqbal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Rehman, K Zafar, A Sikandar, A Mahmood, J Mohammad, M Iqbal, K Singh, M Muzaffar, T Riaz, M Arslan, H Afzal

Captain: K Singh Vice Captain: A Mahmood

