CIV vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Match 9 - Apr 14, 2021

Cividate will take on Janjua Brescia in a vital ECS T10 Brescia fixture at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Cividate’s first two ECS T10 Brescia games were washed out. They were well placed in the first match as they bowled out Brescia for a mere 50 runs. In the second game, they were 32/1 while chasing 136. Cividate will be hoping the rain stays away so they can get to play their first full fixture of the ECS T10 Brescia.

Meanwhile, Janjua Brescia have had an inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Brescia so far. They started their campaign with a thumping win over Pak Lions Ghedi before their second game was washed out. On the second day, they lost both their matches against Brescia CC, failing to chase down 111 and 130 respectively. The Zahid Ali-led side will look to bounce back on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Cividate: Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Janjua Brescia: Abdul Rehman, Ahmadullah Safi, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Adnan Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raheem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Ateeq Khan, Hasnain Mirza, Nasir Ramzan, Lovepreet Singh, Ateeq Khan Zakhail, Shiraz Utmanzai

Predicted Playing XIs

Cividate: Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Advertisement

Janjua Brescia: Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Ateeq Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Zahid Ali (c), Mohammad Afzal, Raeem Qureshi, Lovepreet Singh

Match Details

Match: Cividate vs Janjua Brescia

Date & Time: April 14th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The track at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground has been a splendid one to bat on. The batters have enjoyed the conditions, with teams racking up huge totals. Five out of the six completed games in the ECS T10 Brescia have seen scores in excess of 110. Another high-scoring encounter may well be on the cards on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CIV vs JAB)

Dream11 Team for Cividate vs Janjua Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Farhan Javaid, Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Zahid Ali, Dara Shikoh, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Mohammad Afzal

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Nasir Ramzan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Farhan Javaid, Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad, Ali Sikandar, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Ahmadullah Safi, Muhammad Arslan, Iftikhar Armaghan, Mohammad Afzal

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Waseem Ahmad