CIV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match - Apr 16, 2021

Cividate will take on Jinnah Brescia in the ECS T10 Brescia on Friday.

Jinnah Brescia are sitting pretty at the top of the points table after winning four of their six ECS T10 Brescia fixtures. Although they are already through to the semi-finals, Jinnah Brescia will want to build some momentum heading into the knockouts.

Cividate have also been consistent in the ECS T10 Brescia. They have won three out of their six games, losing just once, while two matches were abandoned. Cividate, who have also qualified for the semi-finals, will be aiming to finish the league stage on a high.

Squads to choose from

Cividate: Kuljinder Singh (c), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Jinnah Brescia: Ahmed Rukhsar (c), Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Abrar Bilal, Faheem Nazir, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt, Ghulam Farid, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed

Predicted Playing XIs

Cividate: Dara Shikoh, Abdul Rehman, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Muhammad Arslan, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Advertisement

Jinnah Brescia: Nisar Ahmed, Faheem Nazir, Janaka Wass, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Hasan Ali, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Rizwan, Sukhwinder Singh, Harsha Wass

Match Details

Match: Cividate vs Jinnah Brescia

Date & Time: April 16th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket Ground, Brescia

Pitch Report

The JCC Brescia Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen, with teams racking up huge totals here. The average first innings score in completed ECS T10 Brescia games at the venue is around 113. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Friday.

ECS T10 Brescia 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CIV vs JIB)

Dream11 Team for Cividate vs Jinnah Brescia - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Muhammad Rizwan, Arslan Sabir, Sukhwinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Faheem Nazir

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Nisar Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed, Farhan Javaid, Janaka Wass, Muhammad Rizwan, Waleed Sikandar, Dara Shikoh, Kuljinder Singh, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Ramzan Shabbir

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Arslan