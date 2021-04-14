CIV vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Brescia Match 14 - Apr 15, 2021

Match number 14 of the ECS T10 Brescia will see Cividate take on Pak Lions Ghedi at the JCC Brescia Cricket ground on Thursday.

Cividate have thus far played four matches in the ECS T10 Brescia. Two of their fixtures were washed out, while they lost and won apiece. Cividate's two abandoned games were against Brescia CC on Day 1. On Day 3, they beat Janjua Brescia before losing to the same opposition. Cividate will be searching for some consistency in the ECS T10 Brescia.

Meanwhile, Pak Lions Ghedi have been the most disappointing side in the tournament so far. They are the only ECS T10 Brescia team who are yet to register a win in the competition. While one of their games was washed out, they lost the other three. Pak Lions Ghedi will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Brescia.

Squads to choose from

Cividate: Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh, Rashid Umar, Ali Sikandar, Usman Talib, Bilal Ahmed, Yaqub Iqbal, Amir Nadeem, Ramzan Shabbir

Pak Lions Ghedi: Sheraz Khan, Nithin Das, Shueb Khan, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, John Joseph, Tabassum Riaz, Mudassar Riaz, Ehtasham Safdar, Sukhwinder Singh, Tojo Thomas, Rohit Unnithan, Bebin Zacharia, Rizwan Zaman, Hamza Zia, Dilawar Hussain, Haseeb Abdul, Israr Omarkhail

Predicted Playing XIs

Cividate: Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (wk), Arslan Sabir, Usman Javaid, Muhammad Arslan, Bilal Ahmad, Waleed Sikandar, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan Shabbir, Kuljinder Singh (c), Rashid Umar

Advertisement

Pak Lions Ghedi: Mudassar Riaz (wk), Haseeb Abdul (c), Sheraz Khan, Rizwan Zaman, Tojo Thomas, Sukhwinder Singh, Nadeem Faisal, Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Ehtasham Safdar, Nithin Das

Match Details

Match: Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi

Date & Time: April 15th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: JCC Brescia Cricket, Brescia

Pitch Report

The JCC Brescia Cricket ground has favored the batsmen, with teams racking up big scores here. The bowlers have struggled to contain the flow of runs and more of the same can be expected on Thursday. A score of around 110-120 might be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CIV vs PLG)

Dream11 Team for Cividate vs Pak Lions Ghedi - ECS T10 Brescia 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Farhan Javaid, Waleed Sikandar, Rizwan Zaman, Sukhwinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Tayyab, Haseeb Abdul, Ramzan Shabbir, Muhammad Arslan, Fakhar Imran

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Muhammad Arslan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Farhan Javaid, Waleed Sikandar, Tojo Thomas, Sukhwinder Singh, Kuljinder Singh, Dara Shikoh, Muhammad Tayyab, Haseeb Abdul, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Nadeem Faisal

Captain: Dara Shikoh. Vice-captain: Haseeb Abdul