CK vs AA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – January 11th, 2021

Canterbury Kings will take on Auckland Aces in the 14th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.Canterbury have had a mixed ride so far. They began their tournament with consecutive wins but suffered a defeat in their most recent fixture against Central Stags.

Auckland Aces' season, on the other hand, has been a disaster. They are winless so far in the 2020/21 edition of the tournament. Their last encounter was against Canterbury Kings, who beat them comprehensively by 10 wickets.

The two sides have met each other four times in the last two years. Auckland Aces have come out on the top twice while Canterbury Kings have won just once.

Squads to choose from:

Canterbury Kings

Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Cloe McConchie (C), Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Sean Davey

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak

Predicted Playing 11

Canterbury Kings

Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Todd Astle, Cloe McConchie (C), Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Will Williams, Sean Davey

Auckland Aces

Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Louis Delport

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Auckland Aces, Match 14

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date and Time: 11th January, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval is suitable for batsmen. 190 is more or less an average on this ground, and has been breached on 10 occasions in the last 24 matches. Both the teams would ideally like to chase.

CK vs AA Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Horne, Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Will Somerville, Ed Nuttall

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Sean Solia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Robert O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, William O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Danru Ferns, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Will Somerville, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

Captain: Chad Bowes, Vice-Captain: Matt Henry