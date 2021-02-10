CK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Elimination Final – Feb 11, 2021

It is time for the knockouts in the 2020-21 season of the Super Smash T20.

Canterbury square off against Central Districts in the Elimination Final at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Both teams qualified with six wins and four losses each.

Canterbury had a rockling start to the season. They won five out of their first six games and seemed to be on a roll at one stage.

In fact, they were well in contention for a top-spot finish. However, Cole McConchie and his men stuttered towards the end and managed just one win from four games.

They have lost all the momentum they built in the first half of the tournament but will be looking at this as a fresh game.

Central Districts, on the other hand, were inconsistent from the start but went through a purple patch where they won five out of six games.

Their last three games have seen two losses and a win.

The win was against Canterbury and hence the Tom Bruce-led side will be hoping to build on that and take that into the knockouts.

Moreover, these two teams have a pretty close head-to-head record. Central Districts have won 13 times while Canterbury have won 12.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Will Williams

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (c), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, George Worker, Will Young

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Central Districts: George Worker, Will Young, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Central Districts

Date: February 11th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland is an absolute belter. The three completed games at this venue in the 2020-21 edition of the Super Smash have seen scores of 199, 183 and 230 in the first innings.

All of those games were won by teams batting first. Thus, another batting paradise is expected to be in store for this game and expect the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Super Smash Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CK vs CS)

Dream11 Team for Canterbury vs Central Districts - Super Smash T20 Elimination Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Will Young, George Worker, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Captain: George Worker Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Ken McClure, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Captain: Doug Bracewell Vice-captain: Cole McConchie