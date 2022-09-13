CK vs FJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A, Match 10

Cook Islands (CK) will lock horns with Fiji (FJ) in Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Wednesday, September 14, at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at CK vs FJ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Cook Islands have won two of their last four matches. Fiji, on the other hand, have also won two of their last four games. Fans can therefore expect a high-octane match.

Fiji will give it their all to win the match, but Cook Islands are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CK vs FJ Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A will be played on September 14 at Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CK vs FJ, Match 10

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Pitch Report

Independence Park in Port Vila has a well-balanced surface. The last match played on this pitch was between Fiji and Vanuatu, where a total of 316 runs were scored in 40 overs at a loss of 16 wickets.

CK vs FJ Form Guide

CK - L L W W

FJ - L W W L

CK vs FJ Probable Playing XI

CK Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Hayden Dickson, Maara Ave (c), Aue Parima (wk), Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Ben Vakatini, Will Kokaua, Gabe Raymond, Tomakanute Ritawa and Tomasi Vanuarua.

FJ Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Seru Tupou, Noa Acawei, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Josaia Baleicikoibia, Peni Vuniwaga, Jone Wesele (c), Metuisela Beitaki (wk), Tevita Sokokisolomone Waqavakatoga, Petero Cabebula, Sekove Ravoka, and Samuela Draunivudi.

CK vs FJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Parima (4 matches, 81 runs)

A Parima is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. M Beitaki is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Ave (4 matches, 185 runs, 5 wickets)

M Ave and N Acawei are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Vuniwaqa has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Marutu (4 matches, 38 runs, 6 wickets)

S Marutu and W Kokaua are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Cabebula is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Denny (4 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Denny and J Wesele. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Dickson is another good pick for today's match.

CK vs FJ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ave

M Ave will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 185 runs and picked up five wickets in the last four games.

L Denny

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make L Denny the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also wicket-keep for the team. He has already taken 5 wickets in the last four games.

5 Must-Picks for CK vs FJ, Match 10

Players Players Stats P Vuniwaqa 178 runs L Denny 5 wickets M Ave 185 runs and 5 wickets C Dickson 30 runs and 5 wickets S Marutu 38 runs and 6 wickets

Cook Islands vs Fiji Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cook Islands vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Cook Islands vs Fiji Dream Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Parima

Batters: N Acawei, P Vuniwaqa, M Ave

All-rounders: P Cabebula, W Kokaua, S Marutu

Bowlers: J Wesele, L Denny, C Dickson, T Sokokisolomone

Cook Islands vs Fiji Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Cook Islands vs Fiji Dream Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Parima

Batters: J Baleicikobia, P Vuniwaqa, M Ave

All-rounders: S Marutu

Bowlers: J Wesele, L Denny, C Dickson, T Sokokisolomone, T Vanuarua, S Ravoka

