CK vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 28

Coimbra Knights (CK) will take on Gorkha 11 (GOR) in the 28th match of the Portugal T10 2022 on Tuesday at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Gorkha 11 have had a fantastic tournament so far, winning five matches in a row. They currently sit second in the standings with 16 points from 11 games and will look to finish in the top two. Ravi Jakhu, Gurjeet Singh, and Chris Redhead have all performed well for them and are expected to continue their good form in the next match to help the team earn two points.

However, the Coimbra Knights are on a poor run in the competition and have failed to win any of their last six games. They'll be hoping to get back on track with a win here, as they're currently ranked second last in the points table.

CK vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

CK XI

Manjeet Singh, Chris Redhead (c), Panda Waddup, Md Zaman, Gurjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Aman Singh, Deep Josan, Andrew Winter, Ravi Jakhu, Andy Balchin (wk)

GOR XI

Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Roushan Singh (wk), Rahul Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Ahammad Ullah

Match Details

Match: CK vs GOR, Portugal T10 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: August 2, 2022; 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today’s CK vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Roushan Singh: Roushan struggled with the bat in his previous outing, scoring only five. He's expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

Batters

Amandeep Ghumman: He is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to keep batters off balance with the ball. With his left arm medium fast bowling, he has taken nine wickets at an impressive average of 10.88 in seven games.

Rahul Kumar: Rahul has scored 161 runs at an average of 17.88 in 11 matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He could also be the best vice-captain choice for today's outing.

All-rounders

Suman Ghimire: The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. He is currently having a great time with his all-round skills, having scored 284 runs at an impressive average of 31.55 and taken eight wickets in 11 games.

Bowler

Mandeep Mall - He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team, with 10 scalps at an excellent average of 4.30 in just five games. That makes him a must-have in your CK vs GOR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Jakhu (CK): 339 points

Imran Khan (GOR): 338 points

Mandeep Singh (GOR): 227 points

Key stats for CK vs GOR Dream11 prediction team

Junaid Khan - 10 wickets in eight games; bowling average: 11.40

Chris Redhead - Nine wickets in eight games; bowling average: 15.11

Manjit Singh - Seven wickets in 11 games; bowling average: 18.85

CK vs GOR Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

CK vs GOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Roushan Singh, Manjeet Singh, Chris Redhead, Rahul Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Amandeep Ghumman, Mandeep Singh, Suman Ghimire, Ravi Jakhu, Andrew Winter, Gurjeet Singh

Captain: Suman Ghimire. Vice Captain: Rahul Kumar.

CK vs GOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Roushan Singh, Manjeet Singh, Chris Redhead, Rahul Kumar, Mandeep Mall, Amandeep Ghumman, Mandeep Singh, Suman Ghimire, Ravi Jakhu, Andrew Winter, Gurjeet Singh

Captain: Suman Ghimire. Vice Captain: Ravi Jakhu.