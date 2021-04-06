CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal League Match - April 6th, 2021

Match 1 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Miranda do Corvo on Tuesday. Coimbra Knights will make their debut appearance and are considered favorites. Both their batting and bowling seem more experienced compared to Gorkha 11.

On the other hand, Gorkha 11 will try to start their campaign with a win and show they are no pushovers.

ECS T10 Portugal - Squads to choose from:

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan Jr., Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Predicted Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights

Chris Redhead, Francoise Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Buks Stoneman, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Binit Kumar Singh, Binod Gyawali, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Suman Ghimire, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., Sripal Matt

Match Details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11, Portugal T10, 2021 - Match 1

Date & Time: 6th April 2021; 10:00 PM.

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

Being the first match of the tournament, the team winning the toss would want to bowl first and assess the pace and bounce of the wicket and then chase it down in the second innings. Spinners will get a bit more help as the match progresses. There may be a run fest looking at the past record of the venue. Teams like to chase on this ground as the wicket becomes better for batting in the second innings.

CK vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Francoise Stoneman, Suman Ghimire, Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Pedro Madeira, Imran Khan Jr., Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Sripal Matta

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-Captain: Andrew Winter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Francoise Stoneman, Suman Ghimire, Jagroop Singh, Harjit Singh, Pedro Madeira, M Siraj Nipo, Andrew Winter, Buks Stoneman, Mohsin Butt, Chris Redhead, Rahul Bhardwaj

Captain: Francoise Stoneman Vice-Captain: Pedro Madeira