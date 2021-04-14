CK vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 15th, 2021

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Portugal will see the Coimbra Knights take on Oeiras on Thursday.

The Coimbra Knights have not had a good start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign, having won just one of their four games so far. They head into the fixture on the back of a loss to Miranda Dragons.

Oeiras, on the other hand, have won two and lost two of their four ECS T10 matches so far. They beat the Indian Royals by five wickets in their last encounter. Oeiras boast a power-packed batting unit and will start as favorites on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Oeiras

Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Druvkumar Mistri, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Kumar Rohit

Predicted Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Miguel Stoneman, Paulo Buccimazza, Conrad Greenshields

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kumar Rohit, Silkesh Deuchande, Michael Harris, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Sunil Kumar, Kapil Surendrakumar

Match Details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras, Match 15

Date & Time: 15th April April 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

Another relatively low-scoring ECS T10 Portugal encounter beckons at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo. There should be some help on offer for the bowlers off the surface, with both sides wanting to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CK vs OEI)

CK vs OEI Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Krut Patel, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Kumar Rohit

Captain: Krut Patel. Vice-captain: Chris Redhead

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Andrew Winter, Conrad Greenshields, Paulo Buccimazza, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Krut Patel, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Sunil Kumar, Kumar Rohit

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Paulo Buccimazza