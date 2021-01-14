CK vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Jan 15, 2021

Canterbury Kings will lock horns with Northern Knights in the 16th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Canterbury Kings are third on the Super Smash T20 points table with three wins and a loss from four games. They won their previous match against Auckland Aces by 6 runs. The Kings are in great touch and will look to register a second consecutive victory over the struggling Knights.

Northern Knights, on the other hand, are placed at the penultimate position in the Super Smash T20 points table with a single win from five games. They succumbed to Wellington Firebirds while chasing a mighty target of 185 runs.

The Knights will desperately try to pick up a win from this game, even though it won't be easy.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Northern Knights

James Baker, Peter Bocock (WK), Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (C), Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Mitchell Santner, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Anurag Verma and Joe Walker.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Northern Knights

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Joe Walker.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Northern Knights, Super Smash T20 Match 16

Date: 15th January 2021, 07:50 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one with an average first innings score of 170 runs. A good competition between the bat and the ball awaits when the Kings square off against the Knights on Thursday.

Super Smash T20: CK vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Matthew Fisher, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell Vice-Captain: Tim Seifert

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Joe Walker, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Tim Seifert Vice-Captain: Daryl Mitchell