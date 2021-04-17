CK vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 18th, 2021

Coimbra Knights will take on Oporto Cricket Club in the 25th match of the Fancode Portugal T10 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday, 18th April.

Coimbra Knights are fifth in the table with two points as they have managed to get just a single win in their 8 matches. Pedro Madeira leads the Coimbra Knights in the run-scoring chart with 50 runs at a strike rate of 119. Chris Redhead has taken 10 wickets for the side, making him the best bowler in the team.

Meanwhile, the Oporto Cricket Club are last in the table with zero points. They are yet to win a match in the tournament. With 30 runs at a strike rate of 300, John Zinkus is the highest run-scorer for Oporto Cricket Club. Raghu Raman has become Oporto Cricket Club's top bowler, taking three wickets.

Squads to choose from

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma, Clive Worth, Qasir Hameed

Oporto Cricket Club

Kanaka Sabhapathy, Junaid Khan, Raghu Raman, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Nigel Jordan, John Zinkus, James Graham,, Neil Charles, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Muhammad Ali Awan, Syed Rashid, Suraj Peshawaria, Kuppuswamy Niranjankumar, Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Jack Cunningham, Jonathan Cooles, Patrick Butcher, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Sanath Gunawardena, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Abhishek Rajesh

Probable Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights

Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Sukwinder Singh, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman, Qasir Hameed

Oporto Cricket Club

Premal Rajani, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Anthony Chambers, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Thomas Rogerson, John Rogerson, Suraj Peshawaria

Match Details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Oporto Cricket Club, Match 25, Fancode Portugal T10

Date and Time: 18th April 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo provides assistance to the bowlers. The ball doesn’t come directly onto the bat and the spinners might benefit a little from this. The team winning the toss would most probably bowl first and look to chase.

Coimbra Knights vs Oporto Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs OCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Premal Rajani, Raghu Raman, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Junaid Khan, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Neil Charles

Captain: Chris Redhead Vice-captain: Miguel Stoneman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parth Mukesh, John Zinkus, Raghu Raman, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Anthony Chambers, Chris Redhead, Qasir Hameed , Neil Charles

Captain: Tony Madeira Vice-captain: Panda Waddup