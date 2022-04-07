CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 37 & 38

Coimbra Knights (CK) will face Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Thursday, 7th April.

On Thursday, two teams with vastly different journeys will face off in a tournament doubleheader. Oeiras leads the table with 12 points from six games without losing a match. The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have only one win in six games and are at the bottom of the points table.

CK vs OEI Probable Playing 11 today

Coimbra Knights

Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Balwinder Singh, Christopher Redhead (c), Girish Singh, Panda Waddup, Nitin Kamboj, Andrew Winter, Ankush Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi Kumar, Gurjeet Singh.

Oeiras

Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields (c), Parth Joujat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Lucas Mount, Mubeen Tariq, Miguel Stoman, Alexander Macey, Junaid Khan, Carlo Buccimazza

Match Details

CK vs OEI, Matches 37 and 38, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

Date & Time: April 7th 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

Pitch Report

The wickets at Albergaria's Gucherre Cricket Ground have been pretty good for batting. High scores are fairly common on the surface, and teams that bat first have won the most matches.

Today’s CK vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Gholiya: Gholiya has been in sensational form with the bat so far, scoring 136 runs at an average of 22.66. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Mohammad Siraj Nipo: Nipo is an excellent all-round bowling all-rounder who has performed admirably with the ball thus far, taking six wickets in six games. However, he has yet to deliver with the bat, as he has only added 11 runs so far. He is a must-have in your CK vs OEI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Conrad Greenshields: Conrad is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 245 runs while also taking five wickets in six matches. He is only 9 runs away from becoming the tournament’s leading run scorer.

Bowler

Mubeen Tariq: Tariq is a quality bowler and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 8.90 in six matches. He is the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker.

Top 5 best players to pick in CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Junaid Khan-II (OEI): 223 points

Girish Singh (CK): 224 points

Parth Jounjat (OEI): 146 points

Panda Wassup (CK): 146 points

Balwinder Singh-II (CK: 100 points

Important stats for CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Francoise Stoman: 204 runs in six games; batting average: 51.00

Brendan Badenhorst: 145 runs in six games; batting average: 29.00

Nitin Kamboj: 125 runs in six games; batting average: 62.50

CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction (

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022

)

CK vs OEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Joujat, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Md Siraj Nipo, Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Nitin Kamboj

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Francois Stomans.

CK vs OEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Md Siraj Nipo, Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Nitin Kamboj

Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Mubeen Tariq.

Edited by Diptanil Roy