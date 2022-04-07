CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, Matches 37 & 38

Coimbra Knights (CK) will face Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Thursday, 7th April.
On Thursday, two teams with vastly different journeys will face off in a tournament doubleheader. Oeiras leads the table with 12 points from six games without losing a match. The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have only one win in six games and are at the bottom of the points table.
CK vs OEI Probable Playing 11 today
Coimbra Knights
Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Balwinder Singh, Christopher Redhead (c), Girish Singh, Panda Waddup, Nitin Kamboj, Andrew Winter, Ankush Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi Kumar, Gurjeet Singh.
Oeiras
Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields (c), Parth Joujat (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Lucas Mount, Mubeen Tariq, Miguel Stoman, Alexander Macey, Junaid Khan, Carlo Buccimazza
Match Details
CK vs OEI, Matches 37 and 38, ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
Date & Time: April 7th 2022, 1 & 3 PM IST
Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria
Pitch Report
The wickets at Albergaria's Gucherre Cricket Ground have been pretty good for batting. High scores are fairly common on the surface, and teams that bat first have won the most matches.
Today’s CK vs OEI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kuldeep Gholiya: Gholiya has been in sensational form with the bat so far, scoring 136 runs at an average of 22.66. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Mohammad Siraj Nipo: Nipo is an excellent all-round bowling all-rounder who has performed admirably with the ball thus far, taking six wickets in six games. However, he has yet to deliver with the bat, as he has only added 11 runs so far. He is a must-have in your CK vs OEI Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Conrad Greenshields: Conrad is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 245 runs while also taking five wickets in six matches. He is only 9 runs away from becoming the tournament’s leading run scorer.
Bowler
Mubeen Tariq: Tariq is a quality bowler and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 8.90 in six matches. He is the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker.
Top 5 best players to pick in CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team
Junaid Khan-II (OEI): 223 points
Girish Singh (CK): 224 points
Parth Jounjat (OEI): 146 points
Panda Wassup (CK): 146 points
Balwinder Singh-II (CK: 100 points
Important stats for CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction Team
Francoise Stoman: 204 runs in six games; batting average: 51.00
Brendan Badenhorst: 145 runs in six games; batting average: 29.00
Nitin Kamboj: 125 runs in six games; batting average: 62.50
CK vs OEI Dream11 Prediction (
ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022
)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parth Joujat, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Md Siraj Nipo, Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Nitin Kamboj
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Francois Stomans.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Gholiya, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Md Siraj Nipo, Brendan Badenhorst, Francois Stomans, Conrad Greenshields, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Junaid Khan, Mubeen Tariq, Nitin Kamboj
Captain: Conrad Greenshields. Vice-captain: Mubeen Tariq.