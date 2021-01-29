CK vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Jan 30, 2021

Canterbury Kings will take on Otago Volts in the 25th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Canterbury Kings are doing well in the Super Smash, winning five of their eight matches to sit in third place in the points table. However, they lost their last game against Wellington Firebirds, where they couldn't defend 154 runs.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Super Smash points table after winning only two of their first seven matches. They have lost four games on the trot. In their last Super Smash game against Wellington Firebirds, they failed to defend 138 runs.

Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Kings

Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher (WK), Todd Astle, Cole Mcconchie (C), Edward Nuttall, Matt Henry, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Tylor Lortan, Ken McClure, Andrew Hazeldine, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat and Jackson Lathem.

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Llew Johnson and Travis Muller.

Predicted Playing 11s

Canterbury Kings

Cam Fletcher (WK), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Matt Henry, Will Williams.

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dale Pillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts, Match 25.

Date: 30th January 2021, 11:40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one that has something on offer for both batsmen and bowlers. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to post big runs on the board. The average first-innings score at this venue is 161 runs.

CK vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Max Chu, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Michael Rippon, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt Henry.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Chad Bowes, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt Henry.

Captain: Neil Broom. Vice-Captain: Jacob Duffy