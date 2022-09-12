CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 WC EAP Qualifier A, Match 7

Samoa (SMO) will lock horns with the Cook Islands (CK) in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A on Tuesday, September 13, at Independence Park in Port Vila. Ahead of the game, here are some tips ahead of the all-important CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction for today's game.

Both Cook Islands and Samoa have won just one out of their three matches so far. The Cook Islands come into the game on the back of a win over Vanuata. The likes of Ma'are Ave and Liam Denny have been in good form and will be key in this game.

Samoa, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of their ability in this tournament with the duo of Dominic Michael and Saumani Tiai being key with the bat. With both teams eager to get a win under their belt, an entertaining game beckons in Port Vila.

CK vs SMO Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022 has the Cook Islands taking on Samoa at the Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 4:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CK vs SMO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 13th September 2022, 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

CK vs SMO Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Vila is a competitive track with the average first-innings score being 136. The pacers have ruled the roost with the powerplay phase being key. Chasing has been the preferred option, with five out of six matches being won by the team bowling first.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 5

1st-innings score: 136

2nd-innings score: 128

CK vs SMO Form Guide

Cook Islands: L-L-W

Samoa: W-L-L

CK vs SMO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Cook Islands injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Cook Islands probable playing 11

Hayden Dickson, Ma'ara Ave (c), Aue Parima (wk), Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Ben Vakatini, Will Kokaua, Gabe Raymond, Tomakanute Ritawa and Tomasi Vanuarua.

Samoa injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Samoa probable playing 11

Sean Cotter (c), Saumani Tiai, Dominic Michael, Fereti Sululoto (wk), Andrew Michael, Caleb Jasmat, James Baker, Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Bismarck Schuster, Darren Ernest Roache.

CK vs SMO Dream11 match top picks, T20 WC EAP Qualifier A 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aue Parima (3 matches, 69 runs, Average: 23.00)

Aue Parima has been in decent form in this tournament, scoring 69 runs in three matches. His previous outing in the tournament saw his score a 18-ball 34. With his ability to score quick runs in the top order, Parima is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Dominic Michael (3 matches, 120 runs, Average: 60.00)

Dom Michael is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 120 runs in two matches. His strike rate of 129.03 has served Samoa well. With Michael in decent form at the top of the order, Michael is a top pick for your CK vs SMO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ma'ara Ave (3 matches, 109 runs, 4 wickets)

Ma'ara Ave has been the Cook Islands' best player in the tournament. He has scored 109 runs at the top of the order at a strike rate of 114. He has also chipped in with four wickets, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Ave is a must-have in your CK vs SMO Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Samson Sola (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.60)

Samson Sola has done well with the ball, picking up five wickets in three matches. Although he has bowled predominantly in the middle overs, Sola bowled in the powerplay phase in the previous game. With Sola taking up the floater's role as well with the bat, he is another top pick for your CK vs SMO Dream11 fantasy team.

CK vs SMO match captain and vice-captain choices

Dominic Michael

Dominic Michael has been Samoa's best batter so far with 120 runs to his name. He has come up with scores of three, 54 and 63 and has anchored the innings to perfection. With Michael in brilliant form, he can be a viable captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Ma'ara Ave

Ma'ara Ave has contributed with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He is one of the top run-scorers so far and has also been brilliant on the bowling front. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.94. Given his form, he is bound to be a popular CK vs SMO captaincy choice.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CK vs SMO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Dominic Michael 120 runs in 3 matches Maara Ave 109 runs in 3 matches Hayden Dickson 65 runs in 3 matches Samson Sola 5 wickets in 3 matches Saumani Tiai 3 wickets in 3 matches

CK vs SMO match expert tips for T20 WC EAP Qualifier A, Match 7

The last two matches have seen six wickets fall in the powerplay phase. This opens an opportunity for pacers like Liam Denny and Caleb Jasmat to pick up a few wickets early on. If they do get going with the ball, they can be a game-changing selection in your CK vs SMO Dream11 fantasy team.

CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Today

CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: M Ave (vc), S Cotter, D Michael (c), A Parima

All-rounders: S Sola, W Kokaua

Bowlers: S Tiai, L Denny, C Dickson, T Vanuarua

CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CK vs SMO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: F Sululoto

Batters: M Ave (c), H Dickson, D Michael, A Parima, C Jasmat

All-rounders: S Sola (vc), A Michael

Bowlers: S Tiai, C Dickson, T Vanuarua

