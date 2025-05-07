CK vs THA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025, Match 1

The first match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will see Cook Islands (CK) squaring off against Thailand (THA) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CK vs THA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Thailand recently played a T20I tournament with Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Singapore. They have won none of their last seven matches. Cook Islands, on the other hand, recently played the ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier. They have won four of their last six matches.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

CK vs THA Match Details

The first match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will be played on May 7 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CK vs THA, 1st Match

Date and Time: 7th May 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

CK vs THA Form Guide

CK - Will be playing their first match

THA - Will be playing their first match

CK vs THA Probable Playing XI

CK Playing XI

No injury updates

A Parima (wk), M Ave, H Dickson, T Parima, C Dickson, M Kavana, J Tutty, C Thorp, O Taylor, L Denny, T Ritawa

THA Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), A Lazarus, N Nuntarach, C Chatpaisan, P Thongsa, S Desungnoen, J Coetzee, M Thakur, N Senamontree, W Ngowhaud, S Maliwan

CK vs THA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. A Parima is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

A Lazarus

T Parima and A Lazarus are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Lazarus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. H Dickson is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Desungnoen

S Desungnoen and C Dickson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Desungnoen will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. P Thongsa is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Senamontree

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senamontree and O Taylor. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Senamontree will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. J Tutty is another good bowler for today's match.

CK vs THA match captain and vice-captain choices

C Dickson

C Dickson is one of the most crucial picks from Cook Islands as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

S Desungnoen

S Desungnoen is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for CK vs THA, 1st Match

S Desungnoen

C Dickson

N Senamontree

O Taylor

P Thongsa

Cook Islands vs Thailand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cook Islands vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: T Parima, A Lazarus

All-rounders: S Desungnoen, M Thakur, C Dickson, P Thongsa

Bowlers: J Tutty, O Taylor, N Senamontree, W Ngowhuad

Cook Islands vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Batters: A Lazarus

All-rounders: S Desungnoen, J Coetzee, C Dickson, P Thongsa

Bowlers: J Tutty, O Taylor, N Senamontree, W Ngowhuad, S Maliwan

