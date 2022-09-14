CK vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 12

Cook Islands (CK) will take on Vanuatu (VAN) in the 12th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A at the Independence Park in Port Vila on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CK vs VAN Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A.

Vanuatu have looked impressive in this tournament, led by Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, and Patrick Matautaava. They are on a two-game winning streak and will look to extend it to three games as well as avenge their previous defeat with a victory here.

The Cook Islands, on the other hand, have won three straight matches and are in excellent form, having defeated Vanuatu in the tournament's fifth game. So a thrilling game is expected on Thursday.

CK vs VAN Match Details for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

The 12th match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A between the Cook Islands and Vanuatu will be played on September 15, 2022, at Independence Park in Port Vila. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST.

Match: CK vs VAN, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A, Match 12

Date & Time: September 15, 2022, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Independence Park, Port Vila

Live Streaming: Fancode

CK vs VAN, Pitch Report

Independence Park is expected to have a good batting surface, with the pacers obtaining some help as seen in previous games. Spinners will most likely be used in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: N/A

Matches Won by team bowling first: N/A

Average 1st innings score: N/A

Average 2nd innings score: N/A

CK vs VAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Cook Islands: WWWL

Vanuatu: WWWLW

CK vs VAN Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A

Cook Islands Team News

No major injury news.

Cook Islands Probable Playing XI

Ma'ara Ave (c), Davis Teinaki, Aue Parima (wk), Thomas Parima, Cory Dickson, Liam Denny, Benjamin Vakatini, William Kokaua, Gabe Raymond, Tomakanute Ritawa, Tomasi Vanuarua

Vanuatu Team News

No major injury news.

Vanuatu Probable Playing XI

Junior Kaltapau, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan (wk), Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari, Williamsing Nalisa, Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Obed Yosef

CK vs VAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aue Parima (99 runs in 5 Matches, Average: 19.80)

He has had a notable impact on the tournament so far, and is expected to continue in the same way in this game. Parima has scored 99 runs in five games at an average of 19.80.

Top Batter Pick

Maara Ave (277 runs & six wickets in five matches, Average: 92.33)

Ave has put up impressive numbers with both the ball and the bat and is the competition's leading run-scorer. He has scored 277 runs at a strike rate of 122.91 in five games, making him a must-have in your CK vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Patrick Matautaava (72 runs & seven wickets in five matches, Average: 13.28)

Matautaava is one of the finest bowling all-rounders on the East Asia Pacific circuit. He has scored 72 runs in five games, and has also picked up seven wickets at an average of 13.28. That makes him a valuable pick for your CK vs VAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Liam Denny (Eight wickets in five matches, Average: 13.75)

Liam has bowled exceptionally well so far, taking eight wickets at an average of 13.75 in five games to rank second on the most wickets charts. He could be a key pick in your fantasy team for this match.

CK vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Andrew Mansale

He is an aggressive batter who has shown brilliance in his ability in the previous game, scoring a quickfire 30 off 27 balls. He has totaled 178 runs in five games so far, garnering him the captaincy role on your fantasy team.

Joshua Rasu

Rasu is one of the tournament's best bowlers, leading the most wickets charts with eight wickets at an average of 15.37 in five games. He could be an asset and an excellent candidate for the vice-captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

5 must-picks with player stats for CK vs VAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hayden Dickson 65 runs in three games Jarryd Allan 73 runs in five games Junior Kaltapau 113 runs in five games Nalin Nipiko 135 runs in five games William Kokua 5 wickets in four games

CK vs VAN match expert tips 12th match

Patrick Matautaava has been superb with the ball in this competition so far. He has picked up seven wickets and has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 122.03 in five games, and could prove to be a multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

CK vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12th, Head To Head League

CK vs VAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Aue Parima

Batters: Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava, William Kokaua

Bowlers: Apolinaire Stephen, Liam Denny, Tomakanute Ritawa, Tomasi Vanuarua

CK vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12th, Grand League

CK vs VAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Aue Parima

Batters: Ma'ara Ave, Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko

All-Rounders: Joshua Rasu, Patrick Matautaava

Bowlers: Apolinaire Stephen, Liam Denny, Tomakanute Ritawa, Tomasi Vanuarua, Cory Dickson

