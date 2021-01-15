CK vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash 2020-21 Match – Jan 16th, 2021

In Match 17 of the 2020-21 Super Smash, Canterbury Kings take on table-toppers Wellington Firebirds at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Wellington Firebirds, the defending champions, are unbeaten in the Super Smash this season. Riding on their impressive depth in both batting and bowling, the Firebirds haven't missed a beat.

The likes of Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway have consistently come up with the goods. The emergence of Finn Allen has boosted their chances of a successful Super Smash title defence although Wellington Firebirds could have their hands full on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury Kings have only lost one of their five Super Smash games and are firmly in the running for a top-three finish. Like the Firebirds, the Kings also have a good blend of youth and experience, which should hold them good stead. With the likes of Jack Boyle and Todd Astle in decent form, one cannot write off the Kings' chances in this Super Smash game.

Although the Firebirds are the odds-on favourites to win this game, the Kings might be the only team to boast a similar star quotient as the defending champions. Nevertheless, an exciting contest beckons with both sides looking to seal their place in the knockout stage of the 2020-21 Super Smash

2020-21 Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson

Predicted Playing-11s

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (C), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams and Ed Nuttall.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (WK), James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (C), Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears and Hamish Bennett.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Wellington, Match 17

Date: 16th January 2021, at 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Hagley Oval with no respite in store for the bowlers.

Although there is a hint of swing and bounce on offer early on, the batsmen should rule the roost, as the dimensions of the ground could play into their hands. With this being a day game, both teams would ideally look to bat first and make the most of the conditions in what should be a high-scoring affair.

CK vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs WF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Blundell, F Allen, C Bowes, L Carter, D Mitchell, J Neesham, C McConchie, R Ravindra, M Henry, H Bennett and L van Beek.

Captain: F Allen. Vice-Captain: D Mitchell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Blundell, F Allen, J Boyle, L Carter, D Mitchell, J Neesham, T Astle, R Ravindra, E Nuttall, H Bennett and L van Beek.

Captain: D Mitchell. Vice-Captain: R Ravindra.