CL vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Match 14

The 14th match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Chinnamasta Lions (CL) squaring off against Balan Bihul Super Kings (BBSK) at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CL vs BBSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Balan Bihul Super Kings have won two of their last four matches. Chinnamasta Lions, too have two victories in four appearances.

Balan Bihul Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Chinnamasta Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CL vs BBSK Match Details

The 14th match of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 25 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CL vs BBSK, Match 14

Date and Time: 25th June 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Rajbiraj

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Rupani Riders and Bajaj Khadak Warriors, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CL vs BBSK Form Guide

CL - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

BBSK - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CL vs BBSK Probable Playing XI

CL Playing XI

No injury updates

Saket Singh, Sharad Vesawkar, Shubh Kansakar, Upendra Ray, Imran Sheikh, Pappu Yadav, Rahul Mandal, Himanshu Dutta (wk), Kamal Khatri, Nitesh Yadav, Roshan Yadav

BBSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Hasim Ansari (wk), Amit Mandal, Bishal Yadav, Sonu Ansari, Basir Ahamad, Chadra Mehata, Pawan Sarraf, Robin Singh, Rupesh Singh, Bishnu Mandal, Bikash Das

CL vs BBSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ansari

H Ansari is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Dutta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kansakar

S Ansari and S Kansakar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Vesawkar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Sarraf

I Sheikh and P Sarraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Khatri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Khatri and B Ahamad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CL vs BBSK match captain and vice-captain choices

I Sheikh

I Sheikh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 312 points in the last four matches.

P Sarraf

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Sarraf as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 188 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CL vs BBSK, Match 14

P Sarraf

R Singh

I Sheikh

S Kansakar

K Khatri

Chinnamasta Lions vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chinnamasta Lions vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Ansari, H Dutta

Batters: S Ansari, S Kansakar (vc)

All-rounders: R Singh, P Sarraf, I Sheikh (c), R Mandal

Bowlers: R Singh, K Khatri, B Ahamad

Chinnamasta Lions vs Balan Bihul Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Ansari

Batters: S Kansakar

All-rounders: R Singh, P Sarraf, I Sheikh (c), R Mandal

Bowlers: R Singh (vc), K Khatri, B Ahamad, N Kumar Yadav, P Yadav

