Chinnamasta Lions vs Kanchanrup Rhinos - Dream11 Prediction - Saptari Premier League 2023

Chinnamasta Lions will take on Kanchanrup Rhinos in match number six of the Saptari Premier League 2023 at the Rajbiraj Stadium, Saptari on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CL vs KR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Chinnamasta Lions have played two games so far and they have returned with one win and a loss. They started with a defeat against Bajaj Khadak Warriors before they beat Rajbiraj The King in their next encounter.

Meanwhile, Kanchanrup Rhinos have also played two matches and have a win-loss record of 1-1. They defeated Balan Bihul Super Kings in their opening game before losing to Rupani Riders in their second fixture.

CL vs KR, Match Details

The sixth match of the Saptari Premier League 2023 between Chinnamasta Lions and Kanchanrup Rhinos will be played on June 22nd 2023 at Rajbiraj Stadium, Saptari. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CL vs KR

Date & Time: June 22nd 2023, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Saptari

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Saptari has been a decent one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners and teams have won more games while chasing than batting first.

CL vs KR Probable Playing 11 today

Chinnamasta Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Chinnamasta Lions Probable Playing XI: Imran Sheikh, Shubh Kansakar, Rahul Mandal, Himanshu Dutta (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Pappu Yadav, Kamal Khatri, Nitesh Kumar Yadav, Rewati Ray, Manu Das, Saket Kumar Singh

Kanchanrup Rhinos Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kanchanrup Rhinos Probable Playing XI: Rakesh Kamait, Amit Yadav, Abhinash Karn (c), Sumit Shrestha, Dilip Nath (wk), Rashid Khan, Narayan Joshi, Pappu Kumar Yadav, Chitra Bahadur Bista, Abhishek Gautam, Umesh Kumar Chaudhary

Today’s CL vs KR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rakesh Kamait (2 matches, 52 runs)

Rakesh Kamait is in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 52 runs in two innings and he has a strike-rate of 185.71. He has belted seven sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Amit Yadav (2 matches, 97 runs)

Amit Yadav is in excellent batting form. He has amassed 97 runs in two outings while striking at 142.65. He has hit 11 fours along with three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imran Sheikh (2 matches, 36 runs, 2 wickets)

Imran Sheikh can be very effective with both bat and ball. The 17-year-old off-spinning all-rounder has made 36 runs at a strike-rate of 124.14 and he has picked up two wickets at an economy of 4.36.

Top Bowler Pick

Rewati Ray (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Rewati Ray has been brilliant with the ball. The CL seamer has returned with four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.83 in this tournament.

CL vs KR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Rashid is in magnificent form with the ball. The KR pacer has picked up five wickets in two games and he has an economy rate of 6.00. He has a bowling strike-rate of 7.40.

Rahul Mandal (2 matches, 57 runs, 1 wicket)

Rahul Mandal has contributed very well with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has got 57 runs at a strike-rate of 126.67. He has chipped in with one wicket as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CL vs KR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rashid 5 wickets in 2 matches Rahul Mandal 57 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Imran Sheikh 36 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Rewati Ray 5 wickets in 2 matches Amit Yadav 97 runs in 2 matches

CL vs KR match expert tips

Both teams have a slew of consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Narayan Joshi, Rahul Mandal, Rashid, Sumit Shrestha and Imran Sheikh will be the ones to watch out for.

CL vs KR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Chinnamasta Lions vs Kanchanrup Rhinos - Saptari Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Rakesh Kamait

Batters: Shubh Kansakar, Chitra Bahadur Bista, Amit Yadav

All-rounders: Narayan Joshi, Rahul Mandal (vc), Rashid (c), Sumit Shrestha, Imran Sheikh

Bowlers: Pappu Yadav, Rewati Ray

CL vs KR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Chinnamasta Lions vs Kanchanrup Rhinos - Saptari Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Himanshu Dutta, Rakesh Kamait

Batters: Shubh Kansakar, Amit Yadav (vc)

All-rounders: Rahul Mandal, Rashid, Pappu Kumar Yadav, Sumit Shrestha, Imran Sheikh

Bowlers: Kamal Khatri, Rewati Ray (c)

Poll : 0 votes