CL vs RTK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Match 2

The second match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Chinnamasta Lions (CL) squaring off against Rajbiraj The King (RTK) at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj on Tuesday, June 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CL vs RTK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chinnamasta Lions lost their last match against Bajaj Khadak Warriors by three wickets. Rajbiraj The King, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of this year's Saptari tournament. Rajbiraj The King will give it their all to win the match, but the Chinnamasta Lions are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CL vs RTK Match Details

The second match of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 20 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CL vs RTK, Match 2

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Rajbiraj

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Chinnamasta Lions and Bajaj Khadak Warriors, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

CL vs RTK Form Guide

CL - L

RTK - Will be playing their first match

CL vs RTK Probable Playing XI

CL Playing XI

No injury updates

H Dutta (wk), S Vesawkar, S Kumar, S Kansakar, R Mandal, I Sheikh, G Kumar, P Yadav, N Yadav, K Khatri, R Ray

RTK Playing XI

No injury updates

S Karki (wk), T Raj, P Shrestha, S Rana, S Alam, S Dhamala, P Yadav, D Sardar, B Sob, A Karki, A Yadav

CL vs RTK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Dutta

H Dutta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Karki is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Raj

S Vesawkar and T Raj are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Mandal

I Sheikh and R Mandal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Sob

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Khatri and B Sob. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CL vs RTK match captain and vice-captain choices

T Raj

T Raj will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

B Sob

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Sob the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CL vs RTK, Match 2

B Sob

T Raj

K Khatri

S Vesawkar

R Mandal

Chinnamasta Lions vs Rajbiraj The King Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chinnamasta Lions vs Rajbiraj The King Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Dutta

Batters: S Vesawkar, T Raj

All-rounders: G Kumar, S Dhamala, R Mandal, P Yadav, I Sheikh

Bowlers: P Yadav, B Sob, K Khatri

Chinnamasta Lions vs Rajbiraj The King Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Dutta

Batters: S Vesawkar, T Raj, S Kumar

All-rounders: G Kumar, S Dhamala, R Mandal, P Yadav

Bowlers: P Yadav, B Sob, K Khatri

