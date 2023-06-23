CLE vs KIX Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Houston Open T20 match – June 23, 2023

Clarion Kings (CLE) take on Kingsem X (KIX) in the 23rd game of the 2023 Houston Open T20 League on June 23 at the Prairie View Complex in Texas at 8:30 pm IST. This will be the third game of the tournament for the Kings and the second for Kingsem X.

Clarion have played two games and won one and their NRR is -0.502. Meanwhile, Kingsmen X started their campaign with a fine win and are unbeaten in the tournament. Their NRR is an impressive 1.717.

On that note, here are the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain in your CLE vs KIX Dream11 prediction team:

#3 Tom Bruce (CLE) - 9 credits

The New Zealand-born batting talent is highly renowned for his attacking brand of cricket.

He bats with a devastating strike rate of 145 and has over 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, he averages 27.53 and has a best individual score of 93*.

Bruce can wreck carnage once get his eye in. So, he's someone worth adding as a captain or vice-captain in your CLE vs KIX Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Michael Rippon (CLE) - 9 credits

Ford Trophy - Otago Volts vs Canterbury

Rippon has represented New Zealand and Netherlands in limited-overs cricket and has been pretty formidable with both bat and ball. He averages nearly 21 with the bat and has scored 800 runs at a strike rate of just under 120.

However, he has inflicted more damage with the ball, picking up 80 wickets at a robust average of 27.51. Additionally, the spin-bowling all-arounder has best bowling figures of 4-23.

Michael can be a true match-winner who deserves a chance in your CLE vs KIX Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ben Dunk (CLE) - 8.5 credits

BBL - Hurricanes vs Stars

The Australian batting stalwart is a strong basher of the ball. He has plenty of experience playing franchise T20 cricket around the world.

Dunk has over 3000 T20 runs, and his best individual score is 99*. Moreover, the 36-year-old has hit 301 fours and 125 sixes. Dunk is a joy to watch when he unleashes his fireworks with the bat.

We highly recommend that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your CLE vs KIX Dream11 prediction team.

