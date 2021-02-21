CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona match - February 22nd, 2021

Match 51 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see City Lions taking on Hira CC Sabadell at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. Both teams are placed in the bottom half of the ECS Group B table and will look to get back to winning ways.

In their last ECS game, City Lions had a poor outing against the in form Pak I Care.

City Lions won the toss and elected to bat first but could post only 75 runs in their allotted ten overs, with Sikandar Raja (20) their highest scorer. For Pak I Care, their opening bowling pair of Muhammad Amir Jafri and Sheroz Ahmed starred with two wickets apiece to restrict the opposition to a below-par total.

In response, Pak I Care chased down their target in only seven overs. Muhammad Ihsan (20) and Umair Ahmed (32) provided a brisk start to set up a comfortable chase.

Meanwhile, Hira CC Sabadell also failed to register a victory in their last ECS game against Ripoll Warriors.

Ripoll Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first, posting 83 runs in their allotted ten overs. Mohsin Ali (41) was their standout performer, while Anwar Ul Haq of Hira CC Sabadell took three wickets while conceding 15 runs.

Hira CC Sabadell were not in the chase after losing three wickets with only 30 runs on the board; they eventually lost by 13 runs. All the Ripoll Warriors bowlers were economical in this ECS game, with Aqtadar Iqbal Khan (two wickets for nine runs) particularly starring.

Nevertheless, this game could be key for the playoff hopes of both teams.

Squads to choose from

City Lions:

Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Hira CC Sabadell:

Shanawar Shahzad, Sharanjit Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Alumdar Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

City Lions:

Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq.

Hira CC Sabadell:

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashir Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar.

Match Details

Match: City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell, Match 51.

Date: 22nd February 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The wicket assists bowlers initially, so batsmen may find it difficult to score runs early on. This ECS game could well be a low-scoring affair. The team winning the toss could be keen to post a good total and put pressure on the opposition.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Sikandar Raja, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Sikandar Raja. Vice-captain: Heera Laal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Sikandar Raja, Anwar Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Zahid Nawaz. Vice-captain: Kashif Shafi.