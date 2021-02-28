CLI vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona match - February 28th, 2021

Match number 51 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the City Lions cross swords with Hira CC Sabadell at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Hira Sabadell have just one win in the ECS T10 Barcelona from eight games. They sit fifth in a six-team group while their opponents, the City Lions, are placed at the third spot having collected eight points from eight games with six points coming off three wins and two of no-results.

Both teams would want to add two more to their tally of points and this calls for a good game on Sunday.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

City Lions:

Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Hira CC Sabadell:

Shanawar Shahzad, Sharanjit Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Alumdar Hussain, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Heera Laal, Manpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

City Lions:

Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq.

Hira CC Sabadell:

Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad, Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashir Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh, Mehmood Akhtar.

Match Details

Match: City Lions vs Hira CC Sabadell, Match 51.

Date: 28th February 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting as the ground's short boundaries make it a batting paradise. The pacers will also get some assistance, however, the game is largely to be dominated by the batsmen. The team winning the toss will like to bat first with a total of 120+ a good score.

CLI vs HIS Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Barcelona: CLI vs HIS Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Alumdar Hussain, Sikandar Raja, Mehmood Akhtar, Anwar Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Sikandar Raja. Vice-captain: Heera Laal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Irshad, Bakhtair Khalid, Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Heera Laal, Sikandar Raja, Anwar Ul Haq, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Ikram Ul Haq.

Captain: Zahid Nawaz. Vice-captain: Kashif Shafi.