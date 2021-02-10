CLI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 16 – Feb 11, 2021

In the first game of the fourth day in this 2021 edition of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain, City Lions will take on Pakcelona. This fixture will be played at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Both teams haven’t tasted victory in the competition yet and hence, will want to bounce back strongly.

City Lions made their ECS debut against Barna Royals a couple of days ago. They didn’t have the best of debuts, losing by 10 runs.

With the ball, City Lions were pretty good as they restricted Barna Royals to just 86/8 in their 10 overs. However, the Aamar Shakoor-led side were disappointing with the bat.

Meanwhile, Pakcelona who made their ECS debut last season, also got off to a losing start. They have played two games so far, and have been defeated in both.

Pak I Care handed them a proper drubbing as Pakcelona lost by 56 runs. While against Ripoll Warriors, they scored 81 batting first and lost with five balls to spare.

Thus, the Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman-led side will be hoping to put up a better show in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif, Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain

Advertisement

Pakcelona: Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azaam Azam, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Ramiz Mehmood, Mouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan

Predicted Playing XIs

City Lions: Raja Sikandar, Abid Hussain, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Irfan Muhammad, Nadeem Razzaq, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan

Pakcelona: Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal (wk), Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Shahzad, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (c), Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan

Match Details

Match: City Lions vs Pakcelona

Date: February 11, 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is going to be a good sporting pitch. It has kept everyone interested in it so far.

The average score batting first is around about 100-102. Teams batting first have had more success and hence the captain winning the toss might be tempted to bat first.

ECS Spain 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CLI vs PAK)

Dream11 Team for City Lions vs Pakcelona - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Abid Hussain, Shahzad Khan, Nouman Rukhsar, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Innam Khan, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Shahzad Khan Vice-captain: Raja Sikandar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Irfan Muhammad, Mubashar Ali, Shahzad Khan, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Sikandar, Wasiq Ali, Innam Khan, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Raja Sikandar Vice-captain: Nouman Rukhsar