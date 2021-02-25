CLI vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 26th, 2021

City Lions will take on Pak I Care in the 73rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday.

Pak I Care have had an excellent ECS T10 Barcelona so far. They have won six of their seven games, while one match finished without a result. Pak I Care, who are currently atop the Group B standings with 13 points, would want to extend their winning streak tomorrow.

City Lions, on the other hand, are third in Group B with six points. They have won and lost two matches each, while two of their games finished without a result. City Lions will have their task cut out against Pak I Care, who are yet to taste defeat in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Pak I Care

Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Sami Ullah, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin

City Lions

Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Pak I Care

Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (c), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Atif Muhammad

City Lions

Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain

Match Details

Match: Pak I Care vs City Lions, Match 73

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 26th February, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game, with the track known to assist the pacers more than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 96.

CLI vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Yasin, Irfan Muhammad, Mubashar Ali, Sheroz Ahmed, Sikandar Raja, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Zahid Nawaz

Captain: Sheroz Ahmed, Vice-captain: Sikandar Raja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Muhammad Yasin, Mubashar Ali, Sheroz Ahmed, Sikandar Raja, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan, Vice-captain: Muhammad Asim Butt