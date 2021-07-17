CLJ vs ACCB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS Romania Match – July 17th, 2021

Cluj will take on ACCB in the Final of the ECS Romania.

Cluj had the strongest group stage campaign at the ECS Romania this year. They lost just one match during the group stage and with seven wins and 14 points, they finished on top of the table. Cluj breezed their way through to the final by creating ECS history. They chased down a target of 159 against ACCB in the first qualifier, thus setting the record for the highest ECS run-chase. They are the favorites to win the final.

ACCB finished second in the group stage with five wins and three losses. Despite a splendid batting performance, their bowling unit failed to keep its composure against Cluj and ended up losing the match. However, they made the most of their second opportunity against United in the second qualifier. Defeating them by six wickets, ACCB booked their slot in the final.

Squads to choose from:

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas

Predicted Playing 11

Cluj

Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal (c), Safi Ahmad, Arun Kumar

ACCB

Sukhbinder Singh (c), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeed Ullah, Mohammad Zakria, Afzaal Hussain, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

Match Details

Match: Cluj vs ACCB, Final

Venue: Moara Vlasei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Date and Time: 17th July, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is a batting paradise and high scores have been extremely common here. All three knockout games today have seen scores of over 100 and the final is also expected to be a run-fest. Bowlers need to be at their very best in order to thwart the opposition’s plans.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, G Manan, Sami-Ullah, S Periyalwar, S A Karthikeyan, Taranjeet Singh, A A Bevinje, R Athapaththu, G Mishra, S Singh, S Ahmad

Captain: Taranjeet Singh, Vice-Captain: A A Bevinje

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, G Manan, Sami-Ullah, S Periyalwar, S A Karthikeyan, Taranjeet Singh, A A Bevinje, V Saini, R Athapaththu, G Mishra, S Singh, S Ahmad

Captain: G Manan, Vice-Captain: V Saini

