CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 17th, 2021

Cluj will face Asian Cricket Club Bucharest in Qualifier 1 of ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest, on July 17.

The two teams made it to the next round of the tournament quite comfortably. While Cluj finished in the top spot, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest finished below them in the second position.

When the two teams met during the group stage, both won a match each and lost one. Speaking of momentum, Cluj are on a three-match winning spree. Asian Cricket Club Bucharest, on the other hand, will be coming into this fixture on the back of a loss against Cluj.

On that note, here are the three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 match.

#3 Abdul Asif

Abdul Asif is one of the mainstays of the Asian Cricket Club Bucharest in ECS T10 Romania 2021. The right-handed batsman is the highest run-scorer for his team in this edition, with 267 runs at a healthy average of 66.75.

In Match No. 15, Abdul played a match-winning knock of 71* off just 28 balls against Cluj. Moreover, Abdul has impressed with the ball, having picked up seven wickets in eight matches.

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest's right-arm medium-fast bowler Saeed Ullah is his team's highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets to his name so far.

Despite going for a few runs against Cluj in Match No.16 of ECS T10 Romania 2021, Saeed Ullah managed to scalp three wickets. His team will hope for him to provide early breakthroughs in the all-important Qualifier 1 match.

The hottest property of ECS T10 Romania 2021, Taranjeet Singh is in the spotlight because of his performances with both bat and ball. Singh, who represents Cluj in the tournament, is the league's highest run-scorer by far. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker.

In just eight innings, Taranjeet Singh has scored 403 runs at an average of 57.57. He also has 10 wickets against his name. Cluj will be heavily reliant on him to get through to the final when they face a stern challenge from the Asian Cricket Club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar