CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Romania match - July 17, 2021

Table-toppers Cluj and 2nd placed ACCB will clash against each other in Qualifier 1 of ECS T10 Romania at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest on Saturday.

Cluj have been unstoppable in the league stage with seven victories from eight contests. They topped the points table in dominant fashion and would look to continue that form in the knock-out game.

Meanwhile, ACCB notched up five victories while suffering three defeats in the league stage. Their's has been an inconsistent ride. Cluj will start as favourites in this one.

Squads to choose from

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas

Probable Playing XIs

Cluj

Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal (c), Safi Ahmad, Arun Kumar

ACCB

Sukhbinder Singh (c), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeed Ullah, Mohammad Zakria, Afzaal Hussain, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

Match Details

Match: Cluj vs ACCB, Qualifier 1

Date and Time (IST): 17th July, 1:30 PM

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch report

Batsmen are enjoying this relatively flat wicket right from the first ball of the game. With a perfect weather forecast, there are no barriers to a cracking contest.

130 should be the par score on this pitch, teams batting first tend to hold the edge here.

ECS T10 Romania 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CLJ vs ACCB)

CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Abbas, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sami Ullah, Ravindra Athapaththu, Gaurav Mishra, Safi Ahmad, Abdul Asif

Captain: Taranjeet Singh Vice-captain: Abdul Asif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Taranjeet Singh, Isfahan Doekhie, Sami Ullah, Ravindra Athapaththu, Gaurav Mishra, Safi Ahmad, Abdul Asif

Captain: Gohar Manan Vice-captain: Isfahan Doekhie

Edited by S Chowdhury