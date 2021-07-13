CLJ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 13th, 2021

Cluj will take on Baneasa in Match No. 9 and 10 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, on Wednesday.

Cluj started their ECS T10 Romania 2021 campaign in style with two consecutive wins over United CC. They have garnered four points from two games.

Baneasa, on the other hand, has struggled so far, having lost both their matches and are yet to register any points in the table.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania fixture.

Right-handed batter Muhammad Mashal is the leading run-scorer for Baneasa in the ongoing ECS T10 Romania 2021. He has scored 55 runs from two games with a strike rate of 220.

His highest score of 43 came against the Asian Cricket Club Bucharest. Mashal has also picked up a wicket and can be handy with the ball.

Cluj all-rounder Ravindra Athapaththu has made decent contributions with both bat and ball so far. He has scored 42 runs in two games at a strike rate of 161.53.

Athapaththu scored a brisk 17-ball 27 against United CC in one of the matches. Moreover, he picked up a couple of wickets in the same match.

Cluj all-rounder Taranjeet Singh has been a productive asset to his team so far in this edition of the ECS T10 Romania. He has scored 50 runs in two games at a strike rate of 238.09.

The right-handed opening batter scored an 18-ball 40 in his team’s first game against United CC. He also picked up a wicket in the same match later on.

Taranjeet has a total of three wickets in the tournament thus far. He grabbed his best figures of 2/20 in his side's second game against United CC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar