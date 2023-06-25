CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania T10, Match 31

The 31st match of the ECS Romania T10 will see Cluj (CLJ) squaring off against Baneasa (BAN) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Cluj, have been terrific with seven victories in eight games. Baneasa, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

Baneasa have done well in their initial matches, but Cluj are a formidable team with a good overall balance.

CLJ vs BAN Match Details

The 31st match of the ECS Romania T10 will be played on June 25 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CLJ vs BAN, Match 31

Date and Time: 25th June 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Giarmata and Baneasa, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

CLJ vs BAN Form Guide

CLJ - Won 7 of their last 8 matches

BAN - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

CLJ vs BAN Probable Playing XI

CLJ Playing XI

No injury updates

S Periyalwar, Luca Petre, Vasu Saini (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Gaurav Mishra, Rajith Perera, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sumudu Yasasri, Imasha Sanidu

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

I Hansika (wk), K Shamood, K Ranathunga, N Sajid, A Aleem, I Hussain, H Nawaz, V Thathsara, M Prasanna, I Doekhie, B Nawaz

CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nadigotla

S Nadigotla is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Hansika is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sajid

N Sajid and K Ranathunga are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Periyalwar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Saini

T Singh and V Saini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Mishra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Thathsara and G Mishra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Yasasri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CLJ vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

T Singh

T Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 812 points in the last eight matches.

I Hussain

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Hussain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 340 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CLJ vs BAN, Match 31

T Singh

V Saini

I Hussain

A Aleem

H Nawaz

Cluj vs Baneasa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cluj vs Baneasa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: N Sajid

All-rounders: V Saini, T Singh (c), I Hussain, R Perera, A Aleem, H Nawaz, R Athapaththu

Bowlers: V Thathsara, G Mishra (vc)

Cluj vs Baneasa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: N Sajid

All-rounders: V Saini, T Singh (c), I Hussain (vc), R Perera, A Aleem, H Nawaz, R Athapaththu

Bowlers: V Thathsara, G Mishra

