CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Matches 09 & 10 - July 14, 2021

Cluj will be up against Baneasa in back-to-back ECS T10 Romania matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Wednesday.

Cluj got off to a flying start to their ECS T10 Romania campaign and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. Their batsmen managed to take complete advantage of the playing conditions on offer and posted healthy totals, which Cluj's bowlers defended in style to win their first two matches against last season's runners-up United. They will head into Tuesday's double-header high on confidence and will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run when they face an off-form Baneasa side.

Baneasa, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the ECS T10 Romania so far this season. They have lost their first two matches against the ACCB and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. While Baneasa's batsmen have done a pretty good job of racking up good totals on the board, their bowlers have failed to keep the opposition in check. The Abdul Shakoor-led side will be desperately looking to pick up wins from both games against Cluj and open their account in the ECS T10 Romania.

Both teams have some quality players in their squad and we can witness two thrilling ECS T10 Romania matches on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Cluj

Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Rajendra Pisal, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Kumar (C), Ravindra Athapaththu, Karthik Ramachandran, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Safi Ahmad.

Baneasa

Adnan Hanif, Zafar Ullah, Abdul Shakoor (C), Mahesh Prasanna, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal, Muhammad Akmal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Janaka Samantha, Anik Ahmed, Waqar Abbasi, Umair Rauif, Ijaz Hussain, Supinder Hayer, Wasif Sharif, Talha Tariq, Jegan Murugan, Pradeep Priyankara, Bilal Shah, Mohammad Forkan.

Probable Playing XIs

Cluj

Arun Kumar (C), Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Nishant Devre, Sohel Shaikh, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi.

Baneasa

Abdul Shakoor (C), Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Parminder Mann, Anik Ahmed, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Zafar Ullah, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Waqar Abbasi.

Match Details

Matches: Cluj vs Baneasa, 9th & 10th matches, ECS T10 Romania

Date & Time: 14th July 2021, 11:30 AM & 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground has greatly favored the batsmen in the ECS T10 Romania thus far, with the batters able to hit the ball out of the park at will. Meanwhile, bowlers have struggled to control the leakage of runs on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. They will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this wicket. One must not hesitate to bat first and put up a big total on the board upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CLJ vs BAN)

CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Mahesh Prasanna, Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal, Nishant Devre, Janaka Samantha, Muhammad Akmal.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Ravindra Athapaththu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Mahesh Prasanna, Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Ravindra Athapaththu, Muhammad Mashal, Nishant Devre, Janaka Samantha, Muhammad Akmal.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Vasu Saini.

