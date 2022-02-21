CLJ vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 2

Cluj (CLJ) will take on Brescia CC (BRE) in the second match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, February 21, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Following the end of the first two legs of the tournament, Group C action will begin. Both teams will look to start their respective campaigns with a win on Monday. With a lot of experienced campaigners in their team, Cluj should have an advantage against Brescia CC.

CLJ vs BRE Probable Playing XIs

CLJ XI

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal-l, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Aftab Ahmeed Kayani.

BRE XI

Imad Khan (wk), Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ali Raja Islam, Bashar Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Javed Muhammaad, Imran Naveed, Basharat Ali.

Match Details

Match: Cluj vs Brescia CC, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Stadium is expected to be batting-friendly, with some early movement for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well.

Today's CLJ vs BRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imad Khan: He has scored 218 runs in 12 games this tournament at an average of 18.16. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Shadnan Khan: He is an experienced batter, and has scored 417 runs in the tournament at an average of 24.52. He also has 11 wickets against his name. His all-rounder abilities make him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Qulb Sajjad: He's one of the most experienced players in this format. He has scored 77 runs, and has also picked up ten wickets at an average of 19.00 in the tournament. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game as well.

Bowlers

Sukhkaran Sahi: He has looked in good form in recent games, and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 28 wickets in his last 20 games at an average of 13.18.

Three best players to pick in CLJ vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

Sohel Shaikh (CLJ).

Javed Muhammaad (BRE).

Nishant Devre (CLJ).

Key stats for CLJ vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

Gaurav Mishra - 305 runs and two wickets in his last 28 games; batting average: 15.25.

Bashar Khan – 100 runs and 15 wickets in his last 11 games; bowling average: 16.17.

Sivakumar Periyalwar - 559 runs in his last 30 games; batting average: 43.00.

CLJ vs BRE Dream11 Prediction

CLJ vs BRE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain, Gaurav Mishra, Bashar Khan, Qulb Sajjad, Nishant Devre, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Ahmadullah Safi.

Captain: Qulb Sajjad. Vice-captain: Nishant Devre.

CLJ vs BRE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Shadnan Khan, Babar Hussain, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Bashar Khan, Qulb Sajjad, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Javed Muhammaad, Ahmadullah Safi

Captain: Qulb Sajjad. Vice-captain: Gaurav Mishra.

