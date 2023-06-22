CLJ vs BSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania T10, Match 16

The 16th match of the ECS Romania T10 will see Cluj (CLJ) squaring off against Bucharest Super Kings (BSK) at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CLJ vs BSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bucharest Super Kings have won one of their last five matches. Cluj, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the ECS Romania T10.

Although Super Kings have got a basic know-how of the conditions, Cluj possess experienced T10 performers, who can help their team to start off on a winning note.

CLJ vs BSK Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS Romania T10 will be played on June 22 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CLJ vs BSK, Match 16

Date and Time: 22nd June 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bucharest Zalmi and Zinitis, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

CLJ vs BSK Form Guide

CLJ - Will be playing their first match

BSK - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

CLJ vs BSK Probable Playing XI

CLJ Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Nadigotla (wk), S.Periyalwar, N.Chandupa, V.Saini, T.Singh-I, R.Perera, R.Athapththu, C.Anjana, R.Arachchige, S.Yasasri, G.Mishra

BSK Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Mina (wk), M.Islam, S.Nath, N.Hussain, S.Shihad, R.Bin Anif, M.Ashikul Sana, R.Reza, N.Sheikh, R.Ridoy, T.Ansari

CLJ vs BSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nadigotla

S Nadigotla is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Mani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Nath

N Hussain and S Nath are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Periyalwar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Saini

T Singh and V Saini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Ashikul is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Sheikh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Ansari and N Sheikh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Anjana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CLJ vs BSK match captain and vice-captain choices

V Saini

V Saini will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Ashikul

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ashikul as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 207 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for CLJ vs BSK, Match 16

M Ashikul

V Saini

S Nath

N Hussain

N Sheikh

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: S Nath (c), S Periyalwar, N Hussain

All-rounders: V Saini (vc), T Singh, M Ashikul

Bowlers: T Ansari, C Anjana, N Sheikh, G Mishra

Cluj vs Bucharest Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nadigotla

Batters: S Nath, S Periyalwar, N Hussain

All-rounders: V Saini (c), T Singh, M Ashikul (vc), R Perera

Bowlers: T Ansari, C Anjana, N Sheikh

