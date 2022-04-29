CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Match 17 and 18

Cluj (CLJ) will take on Bucharest Gladiators (BUG) in the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Friday.

Both Cluj and Bucharest Gladiators have made underwhelming starts to their ECS Romania campaigns. They have won three of their six games so far. While the Gladiators are second in the standings, Cluj are fourth. Both teams have six points apiece and are arriving in this game following wins in their previous encounters.

CLJ vs BUG Probable Playing XIs

CLJ

Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sukhi Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Arun Kumar, Ravi Athapaththu, Anand Rajshekara, Satwik Nadigotla, Sohel Sheikh, Nishant Devre.

BUG

Kokulan Subramaniyam, Shalitha Aravinda, Cosmin Zavoiu, Tharindu Harshan, Zawwar Ali, Pavel Florin, Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Manmeet Koli, Imran Haider, Muhammad Moiz.

Match Details

Match: CLJ vs BUG, ECS Romania 2022, Match 17 and 18.

Date and Time: April 29, 2022; 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, with both batters and bowlers likely to find assistance. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before opening up.

Today’s CLJ vs BUG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla is an excellent wicketkeeper who could prove to be key in this game. He has amassed 113 runs in six games at a strike rate of 128.23.

Batters

M Muhammad has been outstanding in the competition this season and should be the first choice for the captaincy pick in your CLJ vs BUG Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 147 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 200. Moiz has also taken 12 wickets in six games at a fabulous economy rate of 7.16.

All-rounders

M Koli is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He has scored 99 runs so far and has also taken eight wickets.

N Devre is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has managed 170 runs at a strike rate of 181.20 and has also taken six wickets in as many games.

Bowlers

R Athapaththu is a handy player to have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has collected eight wickets so far and will hope to add more.

Five best players to pick in CLJ vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad (BUG) – 696 points

M Koli (BUG) – 500 points

N Devre (CLJ) – 496 points

M Mashal (BUG) – 388 points

R Athapaththu (CLJ) – 373 points.

Key stats for CLJ vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

M Muhammad: 122 runs and 2 wickets

M Koli: 99 runs and 8 wickets

N Devre: 170 runs and 6 wickets

M Mashal: 8 wickets

R Athapaththu: 8 wickets.

CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Prediction

CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, M Muhammad, M Mashal, R Arachchige, M Koli, N Devre, W Ahmed, V Saini, R Athapaththu, A Zawwar, S Sahi.

Captain: M Muhammad. Vice-Captain: M Koli.

CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, M Muhammad, M Mashal, R Arachchige, M Koli, N Devre, W Ahmed, V Saini, R Athapaththu, A Zawwar, S Ahmad Umair.

Captain: N Devre. Vice-Captain: M Mashal.

