CLJ vs CAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Cluj (CLJ) will take on Carlton (CAR) in the fourth match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Carlton are one of the most formidable sides in Group C of the European Cricket League. They have a decent blend of youth and experience. Meanwhile, Cluj have a younger squad, and will hope to have a fruitful start to their campaign.

CLJ vs CAR Probable Playing XIs

CLJ

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal-l, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Aftab Ahmeed Kayani.

CAR

Rory McCann, Hugo Southwell, Fraser Burnett, Syed Ali Murtaza Shah, Murray Whitaker, Adeel Raza, Arun Pillai, Angus Beattie, Alasdair Evans, Harry Simpson, Shivam Gupta.

Match Details

Match: CLJ vs CAR, European Cricket League 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Today’s CLJ vs CAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. The top-order batter has scored 183 runs in eight games in the tournament, at an average of 30.5 and at a strike rate of 205.6.

Batters

Taranjeet Singh has begun his campaign in impeccably, scoring 28 runs and picking up two wickets in the first game. He could also prove to be a valuable multiplier pick.

All-rounders

N Devre is an excellent player who’s like to fetch plenty of fantasy points. He has scored 77 runs, and has also scalped eight wickets in 12 T10 games. He could prove to be a great multiplier choice in your CLJ vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Evans is a wonderful bowler who will hope to get into stride quickly.

Five best players to pick in CLJ vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh (CLJ).

S Nadigotla (CLJ).

N Devre (CLJ).

A Raza (CAR).

A Evans (CAR).

Key stats for CLJ vs CAR Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh: 493 runs and 12 wickets in ten games.

S Nadigotla: 183 runs in eight games.

N Devre: 77 runs and eight wickets in 12 games.

CLJ vs CAR Dream11 Prediction

CLJ vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, S Shaikh, F Burnett, S Periyalwar, N Devre, G Mishra, A Raza, A Kumar Chandrasekaran, A Evans, H Simpson.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-Captain: N Devre.

CLJ vs CAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, S Shaikh, F Burnett, N Devre, G Mishra, A Raza, A Kumar Chandrasekaran, A Evans, H Simpson, S Sahi.

Captain: A Raza. Vice-Captain: S Nadigotla.

