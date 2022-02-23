CLJ vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 15

Cluj (CLJ) will take on Olten (OLT) in the 15th match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Cluj has had a fantastic season so far, winning four out of five games. They are currently second in the points table and are almost certain to make it into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Olten's season has also been fruitful so far. Although they lost their previous game, they should not be underestimated given their experienced batting order.

CLJ vs OLT Probable Playing XIs

CLJ XI

Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Anand Rajshekara, Gaurav Mishra, Rajendra Pisal-l, Nishant Devre, Sohel Shaikh, Arun Kumar Chandrasekaran (c), Sukhkaran Sahi, Aftab Ahmeed Kayani

OLT XI

Shahid Waridu (wk), Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Ali Nayyer (c), Malyar Stanikzai, Shathees Thanasegaram, Alestin Johnmary, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Robert Britto, Logesh Augustin

Match Details

Match: Cluj vs Olten, European Cricket League, 2022

Date and Time: February 23, 2022; 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium will delight the batters. The wickets also have a lot of grass cover, which will allow the pacers to extract some movement in the initial phase of the game.

Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's CLJ vs OLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Shahid: Shahid has scored 84 runs in four games this tournament at a strike rate of 178.982. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Taranjeet Singh: Taranjeet Singh has performed admirably in this tournament. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 48.75. He also has five wickets against his name. His versatility makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Abdul Asif: Abdul has played an important role with both bat and ball. In four games, he has scored 73 runs and taken four wickets at an average of 18.25. His all-round performance makes him the most important player to pick.

Bowlers

Logesh Augustin: Augustin is the leading wicket-taker from his side. He has picked up five wickets in four games at an average of 11.60.

Three best players to pick in CLJ vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Sukhkaran Sahi (CLJ): 86 points.

Jeyakanthan Perumal (OLT): 138 points.

Yasotharan Thirvukarasu (OLT): 146 points.

Key stats for CLJ vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Malyar Stanikzai - Three wickets and 21 runs in four games; bowling average: 17

Gaurav Mishra – 38 runs and three wickets in three games; bowling average: 34.00

Ali Nayyer - 8 runs and three wickets in four games; batting average: 27.33

CLJ vs OLT Dream11 Prediction

CLJ vs OLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Yasotharan Thirnavukarsu, Taranjeet Singh, Ali Nayyer, Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif, Malyar Stanikzai, Sukhkaran Sahi, Umair Ahmed Safi, Logesh Augustin

Captain: Taranjeet Singh Vice-captain: Gaurav Mishra

CLJ vs OLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamed Shahid, Vasu Saini, Yasotharan Thirnavukarsu, Taranjeet Singh, Ali Nayyer, Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Sukhkaran Sahi, Umair Ahmed Safi, Logesh Augustin

Captain: Taranjeet Singh Vice-captain: Abdul Asif.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar