CLJ vs UNI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 13th, 2021

Cluj will take on United Cricket Club in Match No. 5 and 6 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, on Tuesday.

Cluj are no strangers to European cricket’s biggest stage as they were champions of ECS T10 Romania 2019. Cluj are yet to play a game in this year’s tournament.

United Cricket Club, on the other hand, won both their opening games against the Bucharest Gladiators. They were also the runners-up in the previous edition and will want to go one step further this time around.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the upcoming ECST10 Romania 20212 fixture.

#3 Taranjeet Singh

Cluj all-rounder Taranjeet Singh will be the player to watch out for. He has been a prolific scorer for his side. Singh can also take vital wickets and can therefore earn your Dream11 team extra points as well.

Taranjeet has played four T20 internationals for Romania. He has scored 156 runs at an average of 52 and a whopping strike-rate of 264.40 apart from picking up five wickets. Cluj will rely on Taranjeet to come good in this edition of the ECS T10 Romania.

#2 Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar has scored 45 runs from two games at an astonishing strike-rate of 300 in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. The right-handed United Cricket Club batsman slammed an unbeaten 11-ball 34 at a strike-rate of 309.1 in his team’s second game against the Bucharest Gladiators. Moreover, he has picked up a couple of wickets and can thus be handy with the ball as well.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

United Cricket Club skipper Ramesh Satheesan has had a phenomenal start to the ECS T10 Romania 2021. He has scored 95 runs from two games at a strike-rate of 250. Satheesan blasted an unbeaten 35-ball 88 in the opening game against the Bucharest Gladiators.

He also picked up five wickets in the second game against the same opponents. Satheesan has led from the front so far and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee