CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Matches 05 & 06 - July 13, 2021

Cluj will lock horns with United in back-to-back ECS T10 Romania matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Tuesday.

Cluj will be kicking off their ECS T10 Romania campaign on Tuesday and will be somewhat unaware of the playing conditions on offer. They finished second in the standings last term before witnessing their championship dream shattered at the hands of their upcoming opponents United in the Eliminator. Cluj are Romania’s champion team and represented the country in the European Cricket League in 2019. They have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will be hoping to go one step ahead and lift the coveted ECS T10 Romania trophy this time around. All-time leading run-scorer Taranjeet Singh and wicket-keeper batsman Satvik Nadigotla will be tasked with posting runs on the board. Meanwhile, the pair of Gaurav Mishra and Vasu Saini will take the responsibility of scalping wickets and controlling the run flow.

United, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in the ECS T10 Romania. Last season's runners-up claimed two stunning back-to-back victories over the star-studded Bucharest Gladiators on the opening day of the ECS T10 Romania. They are currently placed in second position in the standings. In terms of silverware, United are the most successful club in the history of Romanian cricket and will be desperately looking to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet. Having already played two games at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, United are well acquainted with the playing conditions and will have the upper hand on Cluj on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, with both sides hoping to pick up valuable points from Tuesday's double-header and gain some momentum in the early stages of the tournament, we can expect two thrilling ECS T10 Romania matches at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County.

Squads to choose from

Cluj

Arun Kumar (C), Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla (WK) and Sivakumar Periyalwar.

United

Kaustubh Chavan, Laurentiu Gharasim, Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Rohit Kumar (WK), Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Mady Kayani, Marian Gherasim, Rovinaka Ransilu, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Sudeep Thakur, Ali Jawad, Lalit Panjabi and Stan Ahuja.

Probable Playing XIs

Cluj

Arun Kumar (C), Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Sivakumar Periyalwar.

United

Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Rohit Kumar (WK), Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Lalit Panjabi.

Match Details

Matches: Cluj will lock horns with United, 5th & 6th matches, ECS T10 Romania

Date & Time: 13th July 2021, 11:30 AM & 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground greatly favored the batsmen on the opening day of the ECS T10 Romania. The teams batting first managed to breach the 130-run mark on three of the four occasions. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen will get the full value of their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries on offer. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss at the venue as three out of the four matches played on the opening day were won by the teams batting first.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CLJ vs UNI)

CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Romania

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Rohit Kumar, Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain, Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Nishant Devre, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali.

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satwik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain, Ravindra Athapaththu, Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Nishant Devre, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Ramesh Satheesan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar