CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 04, 2021

Clove Challengers will be up against the Cinnamon Pacers in match number 12 of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

The Clove Challengers have played four games in the Spice Isle T10 so far, winning two and losing two. Both of their losses have been by pretty big margins as they were unable to defend scores of 56 and 80. Meanwhile, the Clove Challengers' two wins came while chasing and were last-ball finishes.

The Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, started their Spice Isle T10 campaign with a loss to the Nutmeg Warriors. But they have since won three in a row and presently occupy the top spot in the standings. The Cinnamon Pacers will start as favorites today.

Squads to choose from

Clove Challengers: Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon, Teddy Bishop, Tiron Charles

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Clove Challengers: Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (wk), Imran Joseph, Cyprian Forsyth (c), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Micah Narine (c), Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Adel Beggs, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams

Match Details

Match: Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers

Date and Time: June 4th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is usually a good one to bat on, the bowlers have fared well too. The spinners, in particular, have found some purchase off the surface. Another similar all-round track is expected to be on offer for today's Spice Isle T10 game.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs CP)

Dream11 Team for Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers - Spice Isle T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Teddy Bishop, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Casimir Thomas, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Reuel Williams, Javel St.Paul, Jeron Noel

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Darron Nedd

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Teddy Bishop, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Deyna George, Javel St.Paul, Jeron Noel

Captain: Alick Athanaze. Vice-captain: Kenroy Peters

