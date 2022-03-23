CLT vs BDM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Semi-final 1

Club Triranga (CLT) will take on BDMTCC (BDM) in the first semi-final of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Club Triranga have been in superb form in the tournament, winning all five games en route to topping Group A. Meanwhile, BDMTCC have won three of their five matches to finish second in Group B.

CLT vs BDM Probable Playing XIs

Club Triranga

Arup Das (c), Sandip Paul (wk), Gaurav Talukdar, Pallavkumar Das, Bishal Saha, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Ranjan Bikash Das, Krishna Das, Sanjib Pathak, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman.

BDMTCC

Anurag Talukdar (wk), Gaurav Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Sumanta Jha, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rabi Chetry, Sidharth Sarmah, Roshan Basfore.

Match Details

Match: CLT vs BDM.

Date & Time: March 23 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has been a good all-round one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s CLT vs BDM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anurag Talukdar seems to be in decent touch with the bat, garnering 108 runs in five games.

Batters

Pallavkumar Das is at the top of the run charts, amassing 264 runs at an average of 66.00 while striking at 150.

Meanwhile, Diptesh Saha has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has four wickets and has scored 184 runs.

All-rounders

Rabi Chetry has been in superb form with the ball, taking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.06.

Bowlers

Pritish Ray is fifth in the wicket-takers chart in the competition. He has taken ten wickets at an economy of 4.95.

Five best players to pick in CLT vs BDM Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das (CLT): 412 points

Diptesh Saha (BDM): 409 points

Rabi Chetry (BDM): 379 points

Pritish Ray (CLT): 374 points

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (BDM): 304 points.

Key stats for CLT vs BDM Dream11 Prediction Team

Pallavkumar Das: 264 runs

Pritish Ray: 10 wickets

Diptesh Saha: 184 runs & 4 wickets

Rabi Chetry: 11 wickets.

CLT vs BDM Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Club Triranga vs BDMTCC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anurag Talukdar, Sandip Paul, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Diptesh Saha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Krishna Das, Rabi Chetry, Arup Das, Pritish Ray, Sidharth Sarmah.

Captain: Pallavkumar Das. Vice-captain: Diptesh Saha.

Dream11 Team for Club Triranga vs BDMTCC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Pallavkumar Das, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Diptesh Saha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Krishna Das, Rabi Chetry, Ranjan Bikash Das, Pritish Ray, Parag Barman, Sidharth Sarmah.

Captain: Pritish Ray. Vice-captain: Rabi Chetry.

Edited by Bhargav