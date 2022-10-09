CLT vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain, Final

Catalunya Cricket Club (CLT) will lock horns with Gracia (GRA) in the final of the ECT10 Spain on Monday (October 10) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at CLT vs GRA Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch reports, best picks and more.

Catalunya Cricket Club are among the strongest teams in this year's ECT10 Spain as they have won four of their last five matches. Gracias, too, have won four of their last five games.

Gracia will give it their all to win the tournament, but Catalunya Cricket Club are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CLT vs GRA Match Details

The final match of the ECT10 Spain will be played on October 10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 12.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CLT vs GRA, Final

Date and Time: October 10, 2022, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama was between Catalunya Cricket Club and Madrid United, where a total of 221 runs were scored in 20 overs at a loss of six wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

CLT vs GRA Form Guide

CLT - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

GRA - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

CLT vs GRA Probable Playing XI

CLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Awais Ahmed (wk), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Sheraz Iqbal, Nisar Ahmed, Ameer Khan, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Mughal, Asim Javeed, Ghulam Sarwar, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Sabar

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Waseem Abbas, Mukhtiar Singh, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Sharul Chauhan, Sahil, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod

CLT vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Lal

K Lal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Armghan

M Armghan and W Abbas are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Mughal has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Iqbal

S Iqbal and I Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Abdullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Abdullah and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Javeed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CLT vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Iqbal

S Iqbal will bat in the top order and complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He smashed 110 runs in the last match against Gracia.

V Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Yadav the captain of the grand league teams as he has been batting well in the last few matches. He smashed 70 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Catalunya Cricket Club.

5 Must-Picks for CLT vs GRA, Final

M Armghan Khan

A Abdullah

S Iqbal

V Yadav

I Patel

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Gracia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three good all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed, K Lal

Batters: M Armghan, W Abbas, M Mughal

All-rounders: S Iqbal, I Patel, V Yadav

Bowlers: A Abdullah, A Javeed, T Singh

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed, K Lal

Batters: M Armghan, W Abbas, N Ahmed

All-rounders: S Iqbal, I Patel, V Yadav

Bowlers: A Abdullah, A Javeed, G Sarwar

