CLT vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain, Match 6 & 9

Catalunya Cricket Club (CLT) will lock horns with the Malaga CC (MAL) in match six and nine of the ECT10 Spain on Sunday at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Ahead of the game, lets take a look at CLT vs MAL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and more.

Catalunya Cricket Club is the strongest team in the competition, winning all three games, while Malaga have won two of their three.

Malaga will look to win this one, but Catalunya Cricket Club are a better team and should prevail.

CLT vs MAL Match Details

The sixth and ninth games of the ECT10 Spain will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Matches: CLT vs MAL, Match 6 & 9

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The last game here was between Catalunya Cricket Club and Granada CC, where 277 runs were scored in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and is conducive to both batters and bowlers.

CLT vs MAL Form Guide

CLT - W W W

MAL - W L W

CLT vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

CLT

No injury update

Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Rauf Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Ghulam Sarwar, Ali Azam, Ameer Khan Abdullah, and Shahbaz Shaukat

MAL

No injury update

Asif Tarar (c), Waqas Ahmed, Afzal Shah(wk), Nadeem Hussain, Syed Hussain, Hasnain Zia, Abdullah Khalid, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Tahir Akram, and Ali Hasan

CLT vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahmed (2 matches, 44 runs)

Ahmed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well. He has also done well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Armghan (3 matches, 173 runs)

M Armghan and Nadeem Hussain are the two best batter picks. M Mughal has played well in his last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

Y Ali (3 matches, 107 runs, 1 wicket)

Y Ali and A Tarar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of two overs. N Dar is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Abdullah (3 matches, 38 runs, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Abdullah and G Sarwar. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Mohsin is another good pick.

CLT vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Ali

Ali bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy option for the head-to-head leagues. He has smashed 107 runs and taken a wicket in three games.

M Armghan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ashraf the captain of the grand league teams, as he has batted well in the last few games. He has scored 173 runs in three outings.

Five Must-Picks for CLT vs MAL, Match 6 & 9

M Armghan - 173 runs

A Abdullah - 38 runs and 3 wickets

Y Ali - 107 runs and 1 wicket

A Tarar - 65 runs and 3 wickets

N Dar - 27 runs and 4 wickets

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Malaga CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three good all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Malaga CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Ahmed

Batters: M Armghan, Nadeem Hussain, M Mughal

All-rounders: Y Ali, A Tarar, N Dar, S Iqbal

Bowlers: A Abdullah, G Sarwar, M Mohsin

Catalunya Cricket Club vs Malaga CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Ahmed

Batters: M Armghan, Nadeem Hussain, W Ahmed

All-rounders: Y Ali, A Tarar, N Dar, G Sabar

Bowlers: A Abdullah, G Sarwar, M Mohsin

