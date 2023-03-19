CLT vs NSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 19

The 19th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Club Tiranga (CLT) squaring off against the NSSA (NSS) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Sunday (March 19).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CLT vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Club Tiranga will be playing their first match of the season. NSSA, on the other hand, won their last match against Nambor Club by eight wickets. Club Tiranga will give it their all to win the match, but NSSA are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CLT vs NSS Match Details

The 19th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 19 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CLT vs NSS, Match 19

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Evergreen Cricket Club and the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, where a total of 206 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

CLT vs NSS Form Guide

CLT - Will be playing their first match

NSS - W

CLT vs NSS Probable Playing XI

CLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Bikash Ranjan-Das, Sandip Paul, Denish Das, Hrishikesh Das, Pallav Das, Ranjan Bikash Das, Himangshu Saraswat, Parag Barman, Sanjib Pathak, Pritish Roy

NSS Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurav Dihigya (wk), Sultan Ahmed-II, Suman Das, Arijit Dutta, Rajib Chakraborty, Dipu Chetry, Bijoy Deb, Saurav Dey, Bikash Chetri, Amanjit Daulagupu, Uday Shankar Das

CLT vs NSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Dihigya

S Dihigya is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Paul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Das

P Das and A Dutta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Das played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Deb

B Deb and A Das are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Das is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Das

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Roy and A Das. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Chetri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CLT vs NSS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Deb

B Deb will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He scored 25 runs and took four wickets in the last match.

P Das

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Das the captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CLT vs NSS, Match 19

B Deb

A Das

P Das

R Das

S Dihigya

Club Tiranga vs NSSA Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Club Tiranga vs NSSA Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Dihigya

Batters: P Das, A Dutta

All-rounders: A Das, B Deb, R Das, A Chakraborty

Bowlers: A Das, P Roy, B Chetri, N Sharif

Club Tiranga vs NSSA Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Dihigya, S Paul

Batters: P Das

All-rounders: A Das, B Deb, R Das, A Chakraborty, S Dey

Bowlers: A Das, P Roy, B Chetri

