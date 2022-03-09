CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 4

Club Triranga (CLT) will take on Zenith C.C. (ZCC) in the fourth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.
While Club Triranga will start their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 today, Zenith C.C. lost to Radial Club in their first game. Both teams will be desperate to win Wednesday's contest in Guwahati.
CLT vs ZCC Probable Playing 11 today
Club Triranga: Habbibullah, Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Krishna Das, Pritam Debnath, Nilotpal Das, Sandip Paul, Bishal Saha, Parag Barman, Sanjib Pathak, Pritish Ray.
Zenith C.C: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (c), Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Ahar Ali, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Mohibul Haque, Hirak jyoti Hazarika, Dianjeet Magar.
Match Details
CLT vs ZCC, Match 4, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022
Date & Time: March 9th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.
Today’s CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Gaurav Talukdar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Bishal Saha has a knack for playing big knocks and will be key to Club Tiranga's fortunes.
All-rounder
Manashjyoti Gogoi, who can make an impact with both the bat and ball, possesses the qualities to change the complexion of a match single-handedly.
Bowler
Saddam Hussain bowled a decent spell in the last game, returning with figures of 1/29 from his four overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Manashjyoti Gogoi (CLT)
Wahedus Zaman (ZCC)
Saddam Hussain (ZCC)
Sanjib Pathak (CLT)
Bishal Saha (CLT)
CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gaurav Talukdar, Bishal Saha, Habbibullah, Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Pritish Ray, Sanjib Pathak, Saddam Hussain.
Captain: Manashjyoti Gogoi. Vice-captain: Wahedus Zaman.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaurav Talukdar, Pritam Debnath, Bishal Saha, Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Pritish Ray, Sanjib Pathak, Mohibul Haque, Saddam Hussain
Captain: Bishal Saha. Vice-captain: Ahar Ali.