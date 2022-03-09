CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 4

Club Triranga (CLT) will take on Zenith C.C. (ZCC) in the fourth match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

While Club Triranga will start their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 today, Zenith C.C. lost to Radial Club in their first game. Both teams will be desperate to win Wednesday's contest in Guwahati.

CLT vs ZCC Probable Playing 11 today

Club Triranga: Habbibullah, Gaurav Talukdar (wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Krishna Das, Pritam Debnath, Nilotpal Das, Sandip Paul, Bishal Saha, Parag Barman, Sanjib Pathak, Pritish Ray.

Zenith C.C: Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (c), Rajibul Hoque (wk), Joges Sarma, Kulodip Das, Ahar Ali, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Saddam Hussain, Mohibul Haque, Hirak jyoti Hazarika, Dianjeet Magar.

Match Details

CLT vs ZCC, Match 4, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 9th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gaurav Talukdar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Bishal Saha has a knack for playing big knocks and will be key to Club Tiranga's fortunes.

All-rounder

Manashjyoti Gogoi, who can make an impact with both the bat and ball, possesses the qualities to change the complexion of a match single-handedly.

Bowler

Saddam Hussain bowled a decent spell in the last game, returning with figures of 1/29 from his four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Manashjyoti Gogoi (CLT)

Wahedus Zaman (ZCC)

Saddam Hussain (ZCC)

Sanjib Pathak (CLT)

Bishal Saha (CLT)

CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Club Triranga vs Zenith C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gaurav Talukdar, Bishal Saha, Habbibullah, Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Pritish Ray, Sanjib Pathak, Saddam Hussain.

Captain: Manashjyoti Gogoi. Vice-captain: Wahedus Zaman.

Dream11 Team for Club Triranga vs Zenith C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaurav Talukdar, Pritam Debnath, Bishal Saha, Joges Sarma, Ahar Ali, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Wahedus Zaman, Golam Rabbani, Pritish Ray, Sanjib Pathak, Mohibul Haque, Saddam Hussain

Captain: Bishal Saha. Vice-captain: Ahar Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar