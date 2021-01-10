CM-W v AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 11, 2021

Canterbury Magicians will lock horns with Auckland Hearts in the 14th match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

Canterbury Magicians have won two of their three Super Smash games and are in third place in the points table. They are coming into this game on the back of an eight-wicket victory over Central Hinds.

Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the Women's Super Smash T20 points table, having won two of their four games. They won their last Super Smash game against Central Hinds by eight runs though.

Nevertheless, both teams will hope to continue their winning runs in the Super Smash and pick up four precious points from the game.

Women's Super Smash: Squads to choose from

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Izzy Gaze, Tariel Lamb (WK), Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad and Natasha van Tilburg (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Jacinta Savage, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Kench.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Sarah Carnachan (WK), Lauren Down (C), Regina Lilii, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Magicians vs Auckland Hearts, Match 14

Date: 11th January 2021, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval in the ongoing Super Smash tournament is a balanced one, with the average firth-innings score being 189 runs.

The ball comes on to the bat nicely while the bowlers have also been successful on this ground. However, the track is likely to favour the pacers more than the spinners, who will look to bank on mistakes from the batters to scalp their wickets.

CM-W v AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CM-W v AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Bella Armstrong, Anna Peterson, Gabby Sullivan, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Frances Mackay. Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Carnachan, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Perkins Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Kate Ebrahim, Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Jesse Prasad.

Captain: Jacinta Savage. Vice-Captain: Frances Mackay.